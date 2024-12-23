Meghan Markle is Manipulating Prince Harry, Says Editor-in-Chief of a Famous Magazine

Meghan Markle has made the headlines yet again after facing extreme repercussions for her Netflix documentary. ‘Harry & Meghan,’ which streamed on Netflix in 2022, received mixed responses from the audiences.

After her fallout with the royal family, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has captivated everyone with her dazzling red carpet appearances. As per one royal expert, the Suits alum is all set to launch her lifestyle brand in 2025. However, whether she can win over the U.K. public again is doubtful.

“I don’t think Meghan will ever win over the U.K. public again,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of My Mother and I, told Fox News Digital in an interview published Tuesday. Though Ingrid believes that “things change very quickly,” this might not be the case with the Duchess. Steward commented that the 43-year-old’s comeback, at least in this generation, is thinning.

Seward is of the opinion that Markle might win over the “younger generation” than the older people. She told Fox News Digital, “I know she probably appeals to younger rather than older people,” the 76-year-old royal author went on, adding that while “everyone agrees that Meghan is a gorgeous-looking girl and very stylish,” it doesn’t equate to people actually liking her.” At this moment, she feels the citizens of the U.K. don’t like her.

Ingrid Seward’s bold comment has come at a time when Meghan’s and Price Harry‘s professional separation is the talk of the town. In the past few months, the royal couple has avoided joint appearances. They have been taking individual roles lately

While the former actress is getting back in the public eye, Seward feels the U.K. public was never fond of the Sussexes, especially Meghan. The royal author said, “People see her as a girl [who] took her husband away from his family, and she’s a girl [who] abandoned her own family. Not all of it, obviously not, but her father. And now, she’s persuaded Harry to abandon his father, and he dissed his own family in his autobiography. He didn’t have to do that.”

Ingrid claims that people have a ‘very, very low’ opinion of Meghan, whereas there’s still a big likeness towards Harry. People feel that Harry is completely manipulated by his wife. Whether it’s true or not is questionable, but people definitely feel so. “At the moment, people are just not interested in them here, but they’re interested in reading about their demise.”

“They’re not interested in perhaps reading about how well they might be doing. We never hear if they’re doing well because we only hear about the bad things they do,” the author explained. However, she concluded people are fickle and opinions can change overnight.

If that was not enough, Meghan has also been accused of bullying. Some even feel that Meghan will never be welcomed with open arms ever again. The Duke of Sussex and Meghan have been under scrutiny for not taking up royal duties. The couple, however, commented that the racist comments and intrusion of the British press is what led them to quit as senior royals.