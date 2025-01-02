Meghan Markle Is ‘Absolutely Against’ Prince Harry’s Offer Of Returning To Royal Family

It is a well-known fact that the relationship between King Charles and the Duke of Sussex is strained and it has only deteriorated over the years. Harry quit the royal role with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and the duo has been on an explosive run ever since. This has resulted in a permanent banishment.

The situation is so bleak that Prince Harry recently proposed to make a return following the news that King Charles had cancer. However, it did not work in his favor and his wife Meghan Markle was extremely disappointed with this offer.

Meghan Markle has shown no interest in going to back the royal side of life. Author Tom Quinn tells The Mirror that even if for a moment Harry was to come back, Markle would not be allowed. Quinn tells the outlet.

“Even if Harry was allowed back temporarily his wife would not be part of the package. Harry will not move back to the UK without Meghan – not even for a few months. But he had to make the offer because anything else would have looked callous and uncaring.”

Quinn continues explaining,

“Harry knows he will never be allowed to be a permanent part-time working royal staying six months in the States and then six months in the UK. The family no longer trust him and, besides, Meghan is absolutely against it. There is far too much bad blood now for it to be even a remote possibility.”

It is no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on a rampage since 2020 which includes the infamous Oprah interview and Harry’s tell-all memoir ‘Spare’. It’s safe to say that the royal family has not reunited properly in ages. Richard Fitzwilliams once quipped, “When the King meets David Beckham and not Harry, it speaks for itself. There is a big rift in the Royal family, and there remains a big rift.”

Fitzwilliams also explains that the way they got out of the family was a big mess. He tells GB News, “I wouldn’t put a specific reason behind it because Harry was unhappy, and I think Meghan provided the way out in a sense.” This rift has allowed Prince William to be the anchor of the family as he expresses how these past years have been hard on them. He explains that he is proud of the way Princess Kate and him handled the situation and that he is now the anchor of the family.

Meghan Markle’s relationship with Princess Kate also deteriorated with the time. While the return of the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex will remain forever in debt, the day they mend their relationship with the royal family is still a dream. The duo has also agreed that they are no longer the dream couple and any believe that they milked their situation with the royal family a bit too much. Moreover, Markle’s return to Instagram also was not received well and it’s as if the once favorite couple only surrounded by fire.