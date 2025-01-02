Meghan Markle Returns to Instagram After Five Years, Faces Backlash Over First Video

Meghan Markle returns to Instagram after a hiatus of five years. To kickstart 2025, Meghan treated fans with a video under her Instagram handle @meghan, reports PEOPLE. The video post was black and white, simple in meaning, yet a thought-provoking sight. The Duchess of Sussex is seen in the video at the beach, writing “2025” in the sand. After she finishes the message, she beams and runs off-camera, giving her comeback a personal and hopeful feel. The footage is captured by Prince Harry, who accompanied her to the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Her profile picture is also a black-and-white photo of herself smiling warmly. This update comes more than two years after Meghan hinted at her Instagram return in an interview with The Cut. During the conversation, published in August 2022, Meghan teased, “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back… on Instagram.” Later in the same interview, she expressed uncertainty about whether she would actually make a return, but her latest move confirms her decision to rejoin the platform.

Before her royal life, Meghan was no stranger to social media. She had a popular Instagram account under her name and ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig. er fans loved her food blog, which showcased her passions for food, travel, and wellness. However, she shut it down in April 2017, right before her engagement to Prince Harry. She also deleted her personal social media accounts in January 2018 in preparation for her new role as a royal.

Previously, Meghan candidly talked about her exit from social media platforms. In her own words, she quipped, “It was a big adjustment, a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she told The Cut about closing down her social media accounts. “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she said back in 2022.

Meghan Markle’s Instagram comeback didn’t go down well, and a section of the audience took no time to troll the Duchess of Sussex. One user wrote, “I don’t know of anyone who missed her!” Another X user wrote, “She can keep running.” Some comments also labeled her a “home wrecker” and a “narcissist.”

Meghan and Harry, who were working royals, operated a joint Instagram page, @SussexRoyal, where they updated their followers on their projects and causes. However, the account stopped being updated in 2020 after the couple stepped back from their royal duties. Although the page remains online, the comments section has been turned off.

Meghan and Harry began working hard on their nonprofit “The Archewell Foundation” after leaving their royal roles. It was founded in 2020. This is part of the larger Archewell organization that also includes Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, their creative hubs for podcasts and other media projects. Meghan’s Instagram return adds a fresh chapter to her journey, blending her past social media presence with her current endeavors. Fans might want to see more of her life updates via her social media presence.

Meghan and Harry share two kids, a 5-year-old son, Prince Archie, and a 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex’s return to social media has left her fans excited, as they anticipate more updates.