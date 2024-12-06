Why Meghan Markle Was Once Allegedly 'Forced' to Apologize to Princess Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the hit drama series Suits. Her career as an actress was put on hold after she fell in love and married Prince Harry. She and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had a very similar love story but never quite got along. The princesses while cordial in public, reportedly '[got] off on the wrong foot.' Their alleged feud traced back to 2018, when Markle had to apologize to the Princess of Wales.

Harry in his bombshell memoir Spare, discussed his relationship with his family, including his older brother, Prince William, and their father, King Charles III. The work highlighted an altercation or, rather, a 'misunderstanding' between his wife and his sister-in-law. According to The Mirror UK, Markle and Middleton’s strife began in 2018 during an Easter celebration. In his book, Prince Harry recounted when both couples went on sort of a double date for tea at Notts Cottage to talk about why the two wives don't gel.

Prince Harry claimed that for the first 10 minutes, they each engaged in minimal conversation, barely avoiding the elephant in the room. That’s when his wife decided to speak up and clear the air once and for all. Harry wrote, “Meg then acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she had first joined the family...a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice.” He further explained, “Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own.”

As per the Duke of Sussex, it might have been the reason why 'they had got off the wrong foot.' He detailed Markle’s alleged response. “'Everything got magnified by the wedding and those infernal bridesmaids dresses.'” Both Markle and her husband thought all that was water under the bridge, and apparently, it wasn’t why Middleton was disgruntled. The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly 'upset' over not receiving any presents for Easter.

Harry allegedly was confused as he couldn’t recall having the said Easter tradition with his dear brother. Puzzled, he wrote, “Easter presents? Was that a thing? Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents.” Although, Harry remembered his father Charles making a 'big deal' about the day, he stressed that there were never any talks about exchanging gifts.

Harry claimed he and his wife Markle were nevertheless forced to apologize to his brother and Middleton. This was only one of the many sraws that broke the camel's back with Harry and Markle eventually stepping down as senior royals and moving to the US. Fast forward to the present, the question remains: Will Markle and Middleton ever reconcile, or will they remain strictly civil in the public eye?

