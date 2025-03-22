Is Growing Up as a Royal Kid Easy? 4 Hidden Struggles That No One Talks About

The royal life must be so lavish! Global media shows that growing up a royal kid is always a blessing in disguise. It includes enjoying the privileges, attending big events, meeting world-famous people who are probably fans of you, relishing lavish and exquisite cuisine, and getting the best of everything! In short, we think this is the perfect definition of living life king-size, except you are the king (royal) here (pun intended).

Little do we know the protocol, restrictions, and rules that come with the luxuries and the tag they hold. It must be hard for kids not to be able to enjoy a normal childhood without the presence of security and special bodyguards. While it all looks quite rosy from the outside, it comes with a price they pay daily.

As per The List, royal kids like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William and Catherine and the Duchess of Cambridge (now the Prince and Princess of Wales), are often subjected to insane rules. For example, they are often required to greet their blood relatives with certain gestures depending on their rank and not accept any gifts given to them by people they have never met.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by british royal family (@pgeorge.royal)

Movies and TV shows portray a very sophisticated image of being a monarchical member, making people think that all they do is enjoy the pretty clothes they wear and the attention they receive. Still, there are many downsides to being so famous, and even more so as a royal kid. Here are the top 4 tragic truths about growing up in the spotlight.

Many royal children have been raised by nannies instead of their parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royals Through Time 🦋 (@hrhroyalfamily_)

Nannies have raised several royal kids during their childhood as senior royals, and members often remain busy with work. They must travel to different countries, attend public engagement events, attend media interviews, and much more. For instance, as per The List, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret were raised by nannies, or, in modern terms, what we call house helpers. While their father, George VI, was the king during that time and kept busy with his public duties, the girls were raised by Nannies Clara Knight and Margaret MacDonald.

Moreover, Queen Elizabeth rose to power earlier than expected after George VI’s death. Still, King Charles III also spent more time with nannies and their grandparents than Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Kate Middleton also has a nanny named Maria Borrallo, who has worked with the family since Prince George was a baby.

Female royals have encountered extreme scrutiny over their appearances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The British Royal Family. (@theroyalfamilycrown)

Being a popular figure and appearing in front of the media is hard. One is almost constantly scrutinized for outfit choices, code of conduct, makeup skills, and much more. For example, Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter was mocked by the media as a teenager for her body, and Kate Middleton was also severely mocked by the media after she went MIA from public duties before her cancer diagnosis came through.

While men in the family receive criticism for other matters, such as absence from important duties, and are subject to criticism regarding financial blunders and much more, they are somehow excused from mean-body image comments.

Moreover, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne’s nieces, were also criticized for their looks after they were spotted at Prince William’s wedding. They were compared to the ruthless, ugly stepsisters of the fictional classic called Cinderella.

Younger royal members had to grieve the death of close family members publicly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Grieving is a personal journey, and there’s no right or wrong way to deal with it. Imagine mourning the loss of a loved one underneath the media spotlight as a child. While all members of the family have to grieve their loved ones publicly, it’s been particularly difficult for the kids.

For instance, when Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident in 1997 at 36, her sons Prince William (then 15) and Prince Harry (then 12) were teenagers. The boys had to accept their mother’s death, deal with the downside of speculations of his father Prince Charles’s (now King) affair with Queen Camilla, and manage their emotions altogether. It’s no joke. How much does one know about the death of a caregiver as two little boys of 12 or 15 years old?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry y Meghan (@sussex_harry_meghan)

While Diana’s tenure was nearly 20 years ago, the grief and absence are still felt. My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances,” Harry said to Newsweek about losing his mother, Princess Diana.

All of these factors have also contributed to mental health issues within the family. While the older generation did not speak about it publicly and chose to suppress it and move on with life, the younger generation has chosen to open up. Prince Harry has been particularly candid about the struggles he’s had with his mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dianaandherboys

Prince Harry has spoken about the trauma he experienced as a child due to his mother’s unexpected passing and suppressed it like all young princes. Still, it wasn’t until he was in Afghanistan, where he served in the British military as a customary trainee, that Harry realized he needed to work through his unexpressed feelings.