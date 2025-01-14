Kate Middleton’s Nanny Is Forbidden From Using This Word Around the Royal Children

For instance, as per The Sun, the couple’s live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, known as Maria, who has been working with the family for almost a decade, is bound by strict rules she must follow as part of her job. Maria adheres to a set of guidelines, including being banned from using one word in particular. According to The Mirror, Maria is not allowed to use the word ‘kid’ or ‘kids’ around the children, as it is considered disrespectful.

While this might seem like an unexpected rule to follow, other guidelines for the royal children, as reported by Good Housekeeping, include attending etiquette training “as soon as they’re old enough to sit at a table,” according to etiquette expert Myka Meier. “They are raised having proper meals, going to formal events, and practicing everything from voice levels to dressing appropriately to even, of course, how to curtsy and bow,” Meier told People.

Additionally, royal children are also expected to learn another language, just like Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William, who are all fluent in French. Therefore, Kate Middleton started teaching Prince George Spanish when he was just two years old.

Maria, who hails from Spain, joined the family in 2014 and underwent extensive training in best childcare practices at The Norland College, which is said to produce some of the highest-quality childcare professionals around the globe. Reportedly, their training includes skills such as dealing with paparazzi, driving in extreme weather conditions, and, most surprisingly, Taekwondo.

Maria now lives close to the royal family. Previously, she lived with Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the children for several years at Kensington Palace. However, when the Wales family moved to the much smaller Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, there was no room for staff to stay. Owing to her expert skills and esteemed services for quite a long time, The Mirror also reported that nannies with Norland qualifications can negotiate substantial salaries due to the nature of their expertise.

New graduates can charge £42,000 per year for their services when living out, while some of the most experienced nannies command salaries up to £120,000. Besides this, Maria has become a favorite face among paparazzi and fans of the royal couple. She is often spotted with the children in media photos, even in her traditional “Mary Poppins” style brown uniform.