Prince Andrew Stripped of Duke of York Title After King Charles’s Shock Intervention Amid Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew’s scandal seems to be a never-ending saga as once again it has come to the headlines, but this time, it is different, with no royal safety net left to save him. Reports say he has been officially told to stop using his Duke of York title following a clash with King Charles III. This comes after years of controversy surrounding the disgraced royal’s ties to convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein. And gradually, he faced tremendous backlash followed by countless scrutiny, and eventually, the Prince disclosed his latest royal downfall himself.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he admitted in a statement on October 17, 2025. “I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me,” he added, and subsequently also denied all the accusations against him.

Regardless of the fact that he faced huge heat from people, royal watchers were still shocked to see this move. Experts were of the view that it would require the Parliament to take him out of the dukedom. Though it seemed likely Parliament would take action, Andrew chose not to let it reach that point and instead stepped back voluntarily after tense discussions behind palace walls. Reports also claim that Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, will give up her Duchess of York title, though the pair will remain at their lavish Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, under a private lease.

The Fall From Grace Continues

According to insiders, the Prince will not attend his family’s annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham—a crushing blow for a man once called “the Queen’s favorite son.” But on the contrary, this isn’t Andrew’s first royal humiliation. Back in January 2022, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages after the Virginia Giuffre lawsuit sent shockwaves through the monarchy. He was also banned from using “His Royal Highness.”

At the time, Buckingham Palace’s statement made it clear that Andrew’s royal life was effectively over: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Now, losing his Duke of York title marks what insiders are calling “the final nail in the coffin” of his public reputation. Although Andrew continues to insist on his innocence, his days as a working royal are long gone, and this latest move effectively seals his exile from the royal inner circle.