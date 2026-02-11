‘Palace PR in Overdrive’- It Was Prince William, Not King Charles Who Ousted Andrew, Insider Reveals

With the revelation of former Prince Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Buckingham Palace was in an awkward position.

After Andrew has been ousted from the royal family, the palace’s public relations are having a hard time. According to sources, King Charles didn’t immediately give his brother the boot, and actually “stalled” and “made excuses” for Andrew.

A source told ShuterScoop that it was Prince William, not the king, who pushed for Andrew’s removal as prince. This has led to the palace’s “PR machine” having to work overtime to rewrite the narrative, which one of the sources dubbed “revisionist history.”

A senior palace source explained that “Charles dithered” over removing Andrew’s title. “He stalled, he made excuses, and he worried far more about Andrew’s feelings than the monarchy’s image.”

Meanwhile, another palace source noted that Charles “didn’t want to upset Andrew,” saying “that was the priority.”

However, it was the future king, Prince William who made a move, saying, “This is existential. The monarchy is at stake.’ And that was the moment it ended.”

William, 43, was very concerned over the damage to the image of the monarchy from Andrew’s ties to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. One source explained the problem, saying, “Charles feels. William calculates. And in this case, calculation saved the Crown for the moment.”

A spokesperson opened up this week as Prince William and Kate Middleton broke their silence over the issue. The spokesperson said, “I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

In the meantime, a statement has been released by Buckingham Palace, which reads:

The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

Moreover, the palace added that “thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

Last month, Andrew had to move to Marsh Farm after being exiled and kicked out of the Royal Lodge where he had been living rent free. The Express reported that when Mountbatten-Windsor visited his new Sandringham home for the first time he “threw a tantrum” as it is so small. Apparently, the former prince was “appalled” that his “poky” new home only has five bedrooms.

The PR nightmare started after Andrew’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. The two men were introduced in 1999 by Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. They socialized together, with Epstein attending events at Windsor Castle and Sandringham House.

However, their relationship came under heightened scrutiny following Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution. Despite the scandal, Andrew visited the financier in New York in 2010 following his release from prison.

The controversy deepened after serious allegations were made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had been trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell and forced to have intimate relations with Andrew on three occasions in the early 2000s, starting when she was 17.

While Andrew categorically denied the allegations, photographic evidence was given in the form of an image with Andrew, Giuffrey and Maxwell smiling for the camera. While the former prince continuing to deny the allegations, this damaged his credibility and made matters worse.