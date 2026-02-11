Newly uncovered records show that Jeffrey Epstein made $25,000 quarterly payments to the former head of gynecology at Ohio State University. The payments — totaling $100,000 annually — were reportedly made while the physician was serving in a leadership role at the university, though the precise purpose of the arrangement has not been publicly clarified.

Emails reviewed by NBC4 detail how the payments were handled behind the scenes. On April 11, 2005, a man identified as Eric emailed Epstein stating, “Dr. Landon’s $25k quarterly payment is due, please approve.” Hours later, Eric followed up in writing that Epstein’s company had already billed Les Wexner and Abigail Wexner in advance “as we have in prior years” for the Landon payment. The correspondence indicates the quarterly transfers were part of an established and recurring financial pattern.

In addition to the quarterly $25,000 payments, records show the OSU gynecologist received at least ten separate packages from Jeffrey Epstein or individuals connected to him between June 28, 2001, and April 12, 2005. Shipping documentation reviewed in the report indicates Epstein spent more than $200 mailing items to the doctor’s Columbus, Ohio residence. The contents of those packages were not described in the available files.

At the time the payments were being made by Epstein, Les Wexner was widely described as Epstein’s only publicly known client. Epstein had been entrusted with overseeing and advising on the billions Wexner earned while leading The Limited and Victoria’s Secret. Wexner’s name is prominently attached to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, where the gynecologist has worked since 1987. The document release also included emails in which Epstein discussed coordinating gynecological appointments and sending young women to gynecologists. Most of the doctors referenced in those communications were not identified in the files, and the Ohio State University gynecologist was not linked in the released material to any references involving victims.

In response to the disclosures, the OSU gynecologist issued a statement denying any clinical involvement with Epstein or his victims. “I did not provide any clinical care for Jeffrey Epstein or any of his victims,” Landon said. “I was a paid consultant for the New York Strategy Group regarding potential biotech investments from 2001 to 2005. I had no knowledge of any criminal activities; I find them reprehensible and I feel terrible for Epstein’s victims.” Landon remains employed at Ohio State University, and the institution recently named a hospital visitor space in his honor. The Mark B. Landon, MD, and Jane Landon Visitor Lounge is located on the 23rd floor of the Wexner Medical Center.

Jeffry Epstein and Les Wexner maintained a close professional and personal relationship until September 2007, when Wexner said he discovered Epstein had diverted substantial sums of his money as allegations of s-x–l misconduct against Epstein began surfacing in Florida. Wexner has consistently stated that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal behavior during the years they were associated.

The gynecologist’s name is Mark Landon. He is still a physician at OSU specializing in maternal fetal medicine. He focuses on high risk pregnancies. What a coincidence given the number of Epstein victims used for reproducing. Here is his office’s number. Do not stop calling and… https://t.co/l15vVd00Kf pic.twitter.com/35Z2RJz4uS — 𝓔𝓶 ♡ (@emkenobi) February 10, 2026

In 2019, Les Wexner publicly addressed the relationship, writing, “I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr. Epstein. I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path.”

Reporting by The New York Times and other national outlets has detailed how Epstein first connected with Wexner in the mid-1980s through mutual social circles in New York after Epstein left his teaching job at the Dalton School – where the son of Les Wexner attended. Before entering Wexner’s financial world, Epstein had worked as a math and physics teacher at the prestigious Manhattan prep school, despite lacking a college degree.

His transition from educator to financial adviser was swift. Once introduced to Les Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein gained extraordinary access — eventually securing power of attorney and positioning himself as the billionaire’s primary money manager. Wexner’s endorsement dramatically elevated Epstein’s profile, opening doors to elite business leaders, politicians, academics, and philanthropists. That association propelled Epstein into influential circles that would later become central to federal investigations.

The records reviewed by NBC4 underscore how the financial network of Jeffrey Epstein extended deep into institutions such as Ohio State University. While no criminal allegations have been made against the OSU gynocelogist in connection with Epstein’s offenses, the documented payments, billing trail, and correspondence have once again placed both Les Wexner and Ohio State University under renewed public scrutiny as questions about oversight and accountability persist.