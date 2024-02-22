Enraged Donald Trump Slammed Nikki Haley at Town Hall While Hinting at Running Mate

Donald Trump is known for his explosive rants on social media platforms such as Truth Social and X, formerly Twitter. Moreover, with elections looming, the heat is on for the former President. He has but one more contender from the GOP that he’s up against, Nikki Haley. The two have a history of having heated banters.

With Trump’s legal troubles mounting by the day, his campaign is busy ensuring he secures a good victory in the upcoming elections. Recently, Trump slammed Haley for not withdrawing her name from the race and also revealed his potential running mate.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Trump was speaking to the masses at Greenville at a town hall. The destination was packed with a sea of eager supporters who desired to catch a glimpse of the former President in action. During his passionate speech, Trump had quite a few thoughts about Haley’s participation in the race and said, “Nikki has no chance.”

He didn’t stop there. The twice-impeached former President went on to explain his curt remark saying, “You’re not supposed to lose your home state and she’s losing it big.” He added, “If she was doing well, I’d understand it.” Trump has often been blunt with his thoughts of Haley’s campaign and it doesn’t look like he’s going to stop any time soon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allison Joyce

That wasn’t the only noteworthy moment that unraveled during Tuesday’s Town Hall meeting. Trump reportedly revealed the potential candidates for his running mate should he get re-elected. He seems to have been busy thoroughly watching and reviewing his perfect fit for the position of Vice President.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

As per the MAGA member, his former GOP rivals: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are also on that list of people. They’re followed by Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Florida Republican member Byron Donalds, and ex-Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

The list was read aloud by Ingraham - a member of Trump’s campaign and was followed by a brief response from the eminent politician. Trump said, “All of those people are good. They’re all solid.” This is a huge compliment from the former President as he seldom offers one.

Ahead of South Carolina’s GOP primary, @SenatorTimScott joined “Face The Nation” to discuss his support for Donald Trump over Nikki Haley. Plus, the speculation of Scott being Trump’s running mate — and what he would do about certifying election results.

Watch the full interview: pic.twitter.com/v57NuzpEZg — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 18, 2024

Despite his happiness over the set of people he’s to hopefully choose from shortly, Trump arrived at a dilemma. He believes that the thing that surprises him the most “is that the VP choice always has no impact.” This sharp remark earned the silence of many, but, Ingraham was quick to divert the conversation to him discussing the vital traits he’s looking for in a Vice President.

Trump said, “A lot of people are talking about that gentleman over there…” The businessman gestures at Scott, adding, “He has been much better for me than he was for himself.” He continued to gush about Scott saying, “He’s fantastic and a fantastic person.” Trump went on to talk about other pressing matters in the country and how he’d like to help improve the quality of life if he’s reelected. His rival Haley is yet to respond to Trump’s quips about her.