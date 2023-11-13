Khloe Kardashian's relationship with her mother, Kris Jenner, has often been a topic of discussion on the reality TV show The Kardashians. Their recent feud and the subsequent attempts at reconciliation have provided viewers with insight into their complex mother-daughter dynamic.

According to US Weekly, the feud between Kardashian and Jenner started when Kardashian expressed frustration over her feeling neglected. Jenner, who also manages her daughter's career, went on to say, "Khloé’s mad at me because I haven’t been paying enough attention to her. She thinks I can be at four places at the same time."

Despite their differences, Jenner extended an invitation to Kardashian to attend one of her events, stating, "I’ve invited Khloé to come but I am not so sure she’s going to come after how our last conversation went." Kardashian surprised her mother by showing up at the last minute, highlighting her commitment to her family despite their disagreements. Kardashian explained, "Things haven’t been resolved with me and Mom, but I am here to support her. I mean, we are in a short-term fight, but she’s forever my mom, and I am forever going to support her."

Jenner also said to Kardashian, "I hate when you are cranky with me because I can’t sleep at night. I really get so upset. But I am glad that you came today because I wasn’t sure if you were going to show up or not." Kardashian, in turn, emphasized her dedication to her family, stating, "I don’t care what we are going through. I am still going to do what is morally right."

What caught the attention of viewers was Kardashian's comment during their conversation. She boldly declared, "I just want you to look around and see that none of your other kids are here. But I am, and [I’m] the one that you mistreat the most." Jenner appeared taken aback by the word 'mistreat,' signaling the depth of their conflict, as per ET Online.

The episode ended with both the mother and daughter acknowledging that their dinner didn't resolve their underlying issues. Kardashian expressed her desire to mend their relationship, stating, "I don't want to have this animosity toward her, and I don't want to be at this place with one another."

Their feud had its roots in Kardashian's frustration with Jenner's management of her career. Kardashian felt that she lacked the support she needed from her manager, leading to a heated argument. She previously voiced her concerns, saying, "I don’t have a management team. You are only there until the contract is signed and you disappear until you want to bring me the next contract." Jenner did say at the time that Kardashian saw business situations 'differently' but that they could find a solution or middle ground. She urged Kardashian to focus on addressing her needs and not let the issues fester.

