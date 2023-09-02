When Miley Cyrus Opened Up About Her Sexuality and Said “Being a Lesbian Is a Compliment”

Miley Cyrus has consistently established herself as a trailblazer in the constantly evolving world of the entertainment industry. Her journey from the Disney darling, Hannah Montana, to the fearless artist she is today, has been marked by deep insights and a firm dedication to self-expression. Her sexuality is one aspect of her life that has drawn attention, and she has been unapologetically open about it over the years.

Cyrus said something back in 2013 in an interview with the Toronto Sun that would strike a chord with many people. “Everyone said I was a lesbian but I’m like, ‘Being a lesbian isn’t a bad thing',” she said while talking about her new haircut. "So if you think I look like I’m a lesbian, I’m not offended. You can call me much worse. I’ve been called much worse. Being a lesbian is a compliment more than what else they call me."

She also said, “People think short hair, they think tomboy... and I’ve obviously done the opposite ‘cause when I cut my hair, I did my first Maxim cover where I got No. 1 (in their annual hot list). And it wasn’t about me being the sexiest. It was about the fans voting. But it’s something I loved. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Maxim cover with a girl with short hair.”

Cyrus' journey to accepting her sexuality began when she was a little child. At the young age of 14, she confided in her mother, Tish Cyrus. “I remember telling her I admire women in a different way. And she asked me what that meant. And I said I love them. I love them like I love boys,” Cyrus said to Paper. This realization occurred when she made her debut as Hannah Montana, a part that would make her famous, per Billboard.

She further revealed, “And it was so hard for her to understand. She didn’t want me to be judged and she didn’t want me to go to hell. But she believes in me more than she believes in any god. I just asked for her to accept me. And she has." She added, "I don't relate to being boy or girl, and I don't have to have my partner relate to boy or girl.”

She remarked in an interview with Variety in 2016 that she had never really understood her own gender or sexuality. "My whole life, I didn't understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that's even putting me in a box. I don't ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl."

Cyrus has persistently challenged prevailing ideas about gender and relationships. Her love history, though, doesn't fall neatly into any particular genre. But Cyrus' thoughts reaffirm her belief that love is an idea that is universal and unbound by gender.

