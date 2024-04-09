Emotional Justin Bieber "in Tears" Talking About Protecting Billie Eilish in a Resurfaced Video

Justin Bieber has been the victim of the downside of fame but he wouldn't wish this upon anyone, including Billie Eilish. A throwback interview of the Baby singer resurfaced online where he discussed his struggles as a young artist in the industry with anchor Zane Lowe on Beats 1 for Apple Music.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joseph Okpako

The 30-year-old was promoting his new album Changes where the Canadian singer allowed his vulnerable side to shine. Interviewer Lowe questioned him about his friendship with Eilish who has been fangirling Bieber after they first met at Coachella in 2019, per The Mirror.

Bieber recalled meeting Eilish, "It was so good. She's great. She's a superstar." Then Lowe asked, "What was going through your mind when you saw that kind of reaction?" The singer explained, "I wanted to protect the moment. We never know how many opportunities we gonna get with anybody."

Recounting, he added, "I am tearing up thinking about the COBE situation, you know. I just wanted to be a good example," appearing somber and visibly holding back his tears from falling. "It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry, and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me and you know, just turning their back on you in a second."

Wiping off his tears, he gathered his thoughts and said, "I just kind of let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I'm going to be here for her. I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it," concerned, I don't want her to go through anything I went through. "I don't wish that upon anybody. So yeah, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

In 2020, Eilish rose to unprecedented fame, making history at the Grammy Awards by winning a total 5 awards as the youngest person to win the four main categories- Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year—in the same year.

Her success transported Bieber back when he went through a similar career graph- being shot to stardom young, and thrust into the spotlight leading to turbulent teenage years, including being charged with a DUI and vandalism. He further went into a dark hole of anxiety and depression which he still experienced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish appreciated Bieber's sentiments and posted the Favorite Girl singer's video clip on her Instagram account, captioning, "Stream changes." He replied, "Love you," while his wife, Hailey Bieber, left a heart emoji. The heartfelt video garnered attention from other Hollywood celebrities, who couldn't stop but gush over the purity of Bieber's emotions.

billie eilish with hailey and justin bieber! pic.twitter.com/sYl1CDu3jX — Billie Eilish Philippines (@BillieEilishPH) April 15, 2019

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added, "REALNESS." The British actor and activist Jameela Jamil, who also faced trolling on social media several times, commented, "Purest content on the internet."

Aside from struggling mentally, Bieber recently had a health scare when he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease and got real about his addiction in his docu-series.