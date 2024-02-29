When Jennifer Lawrence Thought There Were Too Many Movies About ‘White Women'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 2, 2023. It has since been updated.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the few top-rated actresses with whom her audience finds a genuine connection. Her humble and hilarious persona makes her truly remarkable. On-screen, she’s as fierce and serious as could be. Taking on roles in movies such as The Hunger Games, Lawrence had to put in tremendous effort to be both mentally and physically fit. It was this film, among others, that has propelled her by leaps and bounds in her career.

But instead of continuing to make more films, she decided to take a brief hiatus to reconnect with herself and spend time with her family. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, the actress talked about her return to the film industry with her new movie Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence on the origin of her production company name 'Excellent Cadaver,' and why they wanted to make #Causeway | #VarietyStudio presented by @KingsHawaiian at #TIFF https://t.co/bx9ef4rRK3 pic.twitter.com/MJnWVTMzXm — Variety (@Variety) September 11, 2022

Speaking to the publication house, Lawrence recalled when she formed her own production company, Excellent Cadaver. She built it from the ground up with her childhood buddy, Polsky.

She then briefly explained how explicitly unique her company was compared to others. And oddly references Charlie's Angels actress Drew Barrymore’s production unit as well. "It’s not like Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films," she noted in good humor. And then offers a vague yet peculiar description of it. "So Donkey s***, Zombie R***, Camel Fat…" described the actress warmly.

During her acting hiatus, Jennifer Lawrence created her own production company to encourage diversity in Hollywood. She’s set to produce and star in the first film from her company, an A24 war drama, with Brian Tyree Henry co-starring and a female director helming the project. pic.twitter.com/ynZpoG2vcX — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) August 7, 2020

The Red Sparrow actress was then asked about the types of films her company would undertake and the ones they’d reject. To which she added another interesting comment and noted that it was a rather difficult question for her to respond to.

In addition, her "honest" answer would possibly be damaging to her career. However, she clearly confessed the kind of films she certainly won’t be involved in developing given the fact that there are plenty of movies like them.

“Well, that’s hard to answer, because if I answer honestly, I’m out of a job. I mean, haven’t we had enough stories about white women?” asked the actress in slight exasperation. The Silver Linings Playbook shared some pearls of wisdom she once obtained from fellow actress and legend, Jodie Foster. “At some point when you’re older, you’ll look back and see a pattern. You’ll see why you were making movies at a certain time in your life,” Lawrence quoted in remembrance of her advisor.

The conversation then progressed to her rarely gushing about married life. She shyly added enjoying a quiet trip to the grocery store with her hubby. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage,” confessed Lawrence.

The actress shared another loving gesture that she often attempts at home. “I always get one of those cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals” she confessed. In conclusion, the result has seemingly been the same. Which is a friendly banter between the two about whether or not or even when Lawrence would put her cooking skills to the test.