Kanye West Defends Reposting Risqué Video of Wife Bianca Censori Multiple Times on Instagram

Kanye West has boldly confronted critics regarding his social media portrayal of his wife, Bianca Censori. Amid the uproar surrounding West's repetitive sharing of provocative content featuring Censori, the artist, now also a fashion designer, has staunchly defended his actions, urging dissenters to disregard his posts if they disapprove.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brad Barket

West sparked the controversy when he shared identical videos of his wife on his Instagram account. The multiple posts showed Censori skimpily clad and posing, leaving his followers in a fix. Despite all the backlash West shared a video addressing the concern of his followers saying, "Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose," West asserted, emphasizing his intentionality behind the posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

Referring to the recent release of his album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, West linked his happiness with Censori's presence, suggesting that her portrayal in his social media reflects his personal contentment. "So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’" West continued, emphasizing the connection between his happiness and his creative output.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

West issued a blunt message, "If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f–k yourself. Seriously, leave me — leave the king — the f–k alone," West declared, unapologetically defending his social media activity. Reiterating his position, West emphasized his determination to persist in sharing content featuring his wife, brushing off any concerns or criticism directed his way. "I don’t care bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram," West concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

A source has suggested that Censori may need protection from West's inclination to share her private content. However, West remains unfazed by the scrutiny he's facing from netizens and fans alike. West expressed, emphasizing that his wife brings him joy, which he believes translates into his music. Asserting his right to share content as he sees fit, he said he does not care what others think of his recent posts. Continuing to defend his stance, West reiterated his determination to post images of his wife without reservation. He emphasized his point by captioning the video with the statement, "Some people don’t want you to be happy." Despite West's unwavering confidence in his actions, concerns have been raised about Censori's apparent lack of agency in the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

With West's highly anticipated album, Vultures, getting released to the delight of his loyal fan base an intriguing and cryptic lyrics scattered throughout the album. In the song F-k Sumn, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, the Grammy winner raps, "Shawty wanna f-k on somethin'? / F-k on me / Suck on me, publicly." Reportedly, this stanza has garnered significant attention online.