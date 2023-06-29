'The View' Hosts in Uproar Over Donald Trump's New Audio Clip, Demanding: "Lock Him Up Already!"

The View hosts were engaged in quite a heated argument after learning of former president Donald Trump's latest update. Trump was recently reported to have had some highly classified documents as unveiled on the show in an audio clip, reports The Daily Mail.

AUDIO OBTAINED OF TRUMP DISCUSSING CLASSIFIED DOC: #TheView co-hosts react to new audio obtained by ABC News of a July 2021 conversation where former Pres. Trump appears to acknowledge he held onto a classified document after leaving office. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/0ZoqI9q3Zi — The View (@TheView) June 27, 2023

The hosts including Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were enraged upon learning of recent events. They each shared a similar opinion and voice that Trump should already be in prison for his supposed irresponsibility.

The conversation on the show began with developments in the former president's legal affairs. It progressed to an audio clip about Trump's possession of some highly classified documents containing rather sensitive and delicate information. Upon learning of this, the hosts were stunned.

Each then began sharing their respective opinions of the possible reason why Trump was in possession of such documents in the first place. Hostin was the first to offer her opinion and said that he probably wanted to sell the said documents. To this, fellow host Joy Behar responded and mentioned that all Trump had cared about was "making money" so selling such documents wouldn't really be out of the question. "Everything about him is making money so why not?" said Behar. She later exclaimed that he should be "locked up already." "He's a grifter. Lock him up already. Lock him up!" added Behar.

Next, Griffin offered a few pearls of wisdom and mentioned that Trump may receive close to 10 years in prison if found convicted of the accusations lined up against him. During the term served by the former president, Griffin worked for him as a senior communication officer and hence agreed with Hostin's thought. As the conversation rapidly progressed, Griffin highlighted the time another former president Nixon was caught in a similar ordeal and how it was the end of his political career. She proceeded to label this newest shenanigan of Trump to be the "definition of stupidity."

Fellow host Sara Haines also chimed in with several points of her own with respect to her co-hosts' opinions and mentioned that another possible reason he did what he did was to feed his "ego." Haines claimed that what Trump did was "middle-school antics" and that he just wanted to reveal such information to show "someone that he was cool."

The co-host then quotes the former president and mentions that he placed himself in a position to "de-classify" the information he had but didn't do so. She concluded her opinion by emphasizing how he possibly did this not just to fuel his ego, but also because he wanted to always remain "on the record."

