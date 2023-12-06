Former President Donald Trump said that he instructed his son Eric not to testify on behalf of the defense in the $250 million civil fraud trial in New York.

In a move that legal analyst Lisa Rubin speculates may be a delay strategy for his gag-ordered father, Eric abruptly canceled his preparations to testify on December 5 in his family's $250 million fraud trial, as Raw Story had reported earlier in the day. Trump is now assuming accountability for that choice.

In a Truth Social post, Trump ranted about the AG and the unfairness of the trial and claimed he wanted to protect his son, per Raw Story. "I told my wonderful son, Eric, not to testify tomorrow at the RIGGED TRIAL brought about by A.G. Letitia James’ campaign promise that, without knowing anything about me, 'I WILL GET TRUMP!' She ran for A.G., then Governor of New York, and lost!" Trump wrote on his social media. "Eric has already testified, PERFECTLY (Unlike their STAR witness-who admitted he lied!), so there is no reason to waste any more of this Crooked Court’s time on having him say the same thing, over and over again, as a witness for the defense (us!)."

Going on to share that Eric has suffered personally after this trial, the Trump patriarch added, "His young life has already been unfairly disturbed and disrupted enough on this corrupt Witch Hunt," Trump wrote late Tuesday. "Besides, I will be testifying on Monday in this shameful, NO JURY ALLOWED 'TRIAL.' Happy Banks and Insurance Companies, NO VICTIMS, GREAT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, Perfect Disclaimer Clause - BUT A CORRUPT ATTORNEY GENERAL AND JUDGE!!!"

The attorney general's office summoned all three of Donald Trump's adult children as witnesses in its case, per Yahoo! News. In a $250 million lawsuit, the attorney general of New York charges Trump, his sons, and his business of repeatedly deflating the prices of Trump's real estate.

In heated testimony, Eric Trump was questioned by the attorney general's office over his comprehension of his father's financial records, which were utilized to justify real estate transactions. During the defense presentation, Donald Trump Jr. was the first witness called by the defense. He is one of numerous witnesses who have returned for further testimony from the defense's side.

As part of the defense presentation, Eric Trump was supposed to appear on December 6 together with his father, brother, and the Trump Organization. However, Trump's attorney Kise informed Judge Arthur Engoron that the defense was condensing their case. The defense has two more witnesses left: NYU professor and accounting specialist Eli Bartov will testify on December 7, and the former president will speak on December 11.

Kise also attempted to get Engoron to delay Trump's testimony until the gag order dispute was settled by the New York appellate court but was unsuccessful. “Not. No way. No how. That’s a non-starter. He will testify Monday and that’s that,” Engoron said.

