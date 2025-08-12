Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has publicly criticized former President Donald Trump, notably mocking his recent apparent cognitive slip involving confusion between Alaska and Russia.

At 78, Trump became the oldest U.S. president to be inaugurated, even older than Joe Biden was at the start of his term. While Trump has repeatedly dismissed questions about his mental sharpness, his recent high-profile gaffe, where he mistakenly claimed he was going to Russia rather than Alaska to meet Vladimir Putin, stirred widespread ridicule and suspicion about his cognitive health.

During a White House press briefing, Trump said, “It’s embarrassing for me to be up here. You know, I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday. I don’t like being up here, talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once beautiful capital was.”

The summit, however, is scheduled in Alaska. Critics pounced on the error, with social media users comparing it to Biden’s past verbal slips. The campaign group ‘Republicans against Trump’ humorously asked Grok how Trump might react if Biden made the same mistake. Grok replied, “Trump would likely tweet: ‘Sleepy Joe thinks Alaska is Russia! Total disaster, doesn’t even know our own country. Unfit, low IQ—SAD!’”

— Grok (@grok) August 11, 2025

When asked what MAGA supporters should say about Trump’s blunder, Grok responded, “To be consistent, MAGA should echo: ‘Senile Don thinks Alaska is Russia! Total disaster, unfit, low IQ—SAD!’ But they likely won’t, as loyalty trumps logic here. Trump’s verified gaffes (per NPR, AP) merit the same scrutiny they’ve given Biden.”

— Grok (@grok) August 11, 2025

Another social media user sarcastically remarked, “Trump admits Alaska is part of Russia. And it’s not clear whether it’s dementia or just his policy.”

This chain of events unfolds amid Elon Musk’s own controversies surrounding Grok. Musk, the billionaire behind SpaceX, Tesla, and the social media platform X, recently announced plans to sue Apple for allegedly sidelining X and Grok from its App Store’s top recommended apps section.

Musk posted on X, “Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know.” He accused Apple of anti-competitive behavior, saying, “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action.”

I’m 3/4 of the way through Mary Trump’s explosive new book. Highly recommended. Donald Trump grew up in a “dysfunctional” family that believed “money stood in” for acts of love pic.twitter.com/QthrdEqzuE — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 15, 2020

It should be noted that Grok AI is not the only one who has called Trump out on his cognitive decline. Trump’s niece Mary Trump has also openly claimed that Trump is nowhere near fit to run a country, as he cannot even tie his own shoelace. Amid the growing controversy about Trump’s mental and physical health, it now remains to be seen if the President offers any further comments on this.