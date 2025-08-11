Fox News Sparks Outrage With ‘Creepy’ Footage of Trump Inside the White House

A video that Fox News shared on social media on Sunday of President Donald Trump gazing through a window at the White House has drawn criticism. Through a window in the house, Trump appears to be talking to people as they gaze out on the roof in the video. The clip baffled some users on X.

“That’s a creepy shot. Should we film inside your homes?” An X user wrote. “This looks like a combination of stalking and paparazzi! “I kind of cringed,” a person commented. A third person wrote, “I’m pretty upset about how someone got that close to shooting the US president in the house!!!!!” That is quite frightening.

It follows Trump’s earlier this week visit on the White House roof, when he answered questions from reporters below. A $200 million ballroom off the East Wing and a paved-over Rose Garden are among the upgrades the president unveiled for the historic home.

Reporters questioned Trump about the future of the White House’s development plans during his visit to the roof this week. “Missiles,” he said. “Nuclear missiles,” he said, pointing to the White House roof below, and then made two rigid-armed motions.

Some people assumed that he meant to install missiles on the roof, although it’s more likely that the president was merely reenacting a missile launch. In response to questions about his presence on the rooftop, Trump said he was “taking a little walk” and mentioned the “ballroom on the other side.”

Trump is on the White House roof. Yelling, pointing, stumbling and waving. Who lets an 80 year old do this?@POTUS @realDonaldTrump #NoNobelfirTrump#blameitonbiden pic.twitter.com/R11LLQ7hms — I can see Ireland from here. Gerry (@gtp_58) August 5, 2025

The $200 million ballroom’s construction is scheduled to start in September. It is expected that the work would be finished before Trump’s term ends in 2029. He has been promoting the construction of a ballroom for months, arguing that the White House lacks spaces large enough to accommodate enormous gatherings. About 200 people can be accommodated in the White House’s largest space, the East space.

❗️❓ Trump Is Currently Stalking Across The White House Roof & Told Press He’s ‘Just Taking A Little Walk’ Is the tariff plan going that badly? 😂 📸: Alayna Treene / CNN pic.twitter.com/FAzERgefNF — RT_India (@RT_India_news) August 5, 2025

This isn’t the first time Trump’s White House meme has gone viral. On Instagram, the 44-year-old son, Don Jr. shared a meme that showed the president on the White House rooftop stroll, with an AI-generated image of a women’s basketball game inserted and a bright green sex object flying toward the ground.

As part of a viral trend initiated by a cryptocurrency startup, the meme was created in response to a recent string of WNBA games in which spectators threw dildos onto the court. Some athletes have been intentionally targeted with flying sex toys as part of the trend to sexualize and denigrate athletes during tournaments. Players, coaches, and fans have been irritated by at least six incidents that have occurred during games since July 29.