“No Mr. Nice Guy”-Trump Orders IMMEDIATE Removal of Homeless from DC, Sparking Legal and Political Showdown

In a new political firestorm on Sunday, President Donald Trump ordered homeless people in Washington, DC, to be removed “IMMEDIATELY” and relocated far from the nation’s capital.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump claimed the city would provide accommodations outside the metropolitan area. But then he strongly armed his directive by saying there would be “no MR. NICE GUY” to enforce it.

He then vowed to crack down on crime and warned offenders they would be jailed “where you belong.” However, his statement sounded very ironic given that he pardoned all Jan 6 rioters who attacked Capitol Hill, threatened the lawmakers of the country, and the police force.

It’s very clear to anyone watching the condition of the nation that the criminals Trump is referring to are not white.

Trump’s rhetoric, however, does not gel well with the recent data that showed that the violent crime in the District has fallen sharply. The police statistics show a fall in violent crime by 26% compared with the same period last year.

As the president floats a federal takeover of DC and complains about the crime rate… DC crime stats show violent crime is down 26% in the District so far this year. https://t.co/xWwEesE2pQ — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 6, 2025

Homicides are down 12% and overall crime is down 7%. Mayor Muriel Bowser has emphasized that DC is not experiencing a crime spike. She also noted that violent crime levels are near a 30-year low.

This announcement felt more like fear mongering, such that there could be federal law enforcement present in the capital, and that’s exactly what happened.

The announcement triggered federal involvement. The FBI has confirmed the deployment of about 120 agents to assist with local law enforcement operations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation will now focus on violent crimes such as carjacking.

It was also reported by several news outlets that President Trump is considering deploying hundreds of National Guard Troops. Probably president rump wants a direct control over the law enforcement authorities in DC due to federal control over its Guard units.

Right now, no one is sure if Trump has a legal authority to relay such orders, but when has such confusion stopped President Trump from skirting around it and doing whatever he might feel like at the moment.

It is to be noted that the federal government does control federal land in Washington; however, it does not have jurisdiction over the entire city. Any extensive offroad to remove local police or the general population could collide with DC’s Home Rule Act.

Under the Home Rule Act of 1973, President Trump cannot unilaterally takeover the District of Columbia unless Congress signs off. If Trump wants to talk about DC, let’s talk about the need for DC statehood.https://t.co/lpFK8DSQdR — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 12, 2025

This act grants the District local self-governance. Though the procedure remains unclear, federalizing the city’s government or bypassing the rules or hands of its elected officials would likely require an act of Congress.

Advocates and lawyers for homelessness and city leaders expressed an obvious outrage over Trump’s comments. Approximately 3,700 single adults experience homelessness in DC every night. Out of these, around 800 are unsheltered and living outdoors.

Critics argue that forcibly relocating homeless people is not a solution to the problem. It is more like handing it over to the next jurisdiction and washing one’s hands. The primary causes of homelessness are a lack of affordable housing, additional treatment gaps, and a shortage of mental health services. Without resolving them, there is no way out of it.

Even if DC crime weren’t at a historic low point, President Trump’s recent comments would be misguided and offensive to 700K+ DC residents. Federal interference is the problem. The solution is #DCStatehood. More: https://t.co/TZ7GeHqAs4 pic.twitter.com/ZPQdRbMwTT — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) August 7, 2025

Eleanor Holmes Norton is DC’s non-voting congressional delegate. She has condemned the proposal and has renewed calls for statehood to protect the District’s autonomy.

“The residents of the District of Columbia deserve the right to govern themselves without interference from any president,” Norton said.

Mayor Bowser has also signaled that the city would resist any federal overreach.

As federal agents fan out across DC streets, the White House remains silent on the legal framework for the move. The upcoming weeks will test not only the limits of presidential authority over the capital but also the nation’s approach to homelessness in politically charged times.