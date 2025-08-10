Donald Trump’s Favorite Vance Isn’t His VP—It’s JD’s Wife Usha, and He’s Not Hiding It

Donald Trump has a love-hate relationship with one of the Vances, and it’s not Usha. The President has taken the opportunity to criticize his Vice President more than once. Usha Vance, on the other hand, seems to be one of the President’s favorites. He hasn’t stopped singing praises about the Second Lady since the inauguration ceremony.

It is clear that Usha might just be Trump’s favorite Vance. The President took the time to note how smart the former lawyer was during one of his speeches. The way he delivered, though, did not go unnoticed by the people.

“The only one smarter [than him] is his wife,” Trump said while talking about JD Vance during his speech at his inauguration ceremony. He went on to add how he would have chosen Usha Vance to be his Vice President if the line of succession didn’t get in the way.

“Somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way,” he joked during the speech. The jab remains a topic of discussion to date between netizens. It’s highly debated if the President meant the comment as a light-hearted remark or disguised his real feelings as a joke.

When it comes to Trump and Vance, the criticism is a two-way street. The Vice President is infamous for the comments he has made about the 79-year-old before he was chosen as Trump’s running mate.

He compared Trump to “heroin” in a conversation with The Atlantic in 2016. “He makes some feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they’ll realize it,” he added. He also spoke against Trump being a bad Presidential candidate during his 2016 run.

More famously, JD Vance comparing the President to the dictator Hitler was what perhaps marked the beginning of their public feud.

The Second Lady has never publicly spoken against the President despite previously being registered as a Democrat. A source close to the couple previously spoke to The Washington Post to reveal that the former lawyer isn’t particularly fond of the President, or at least his actions.

“Usha found the incursion on the Capitol [on January 6] and Trump’s role in it to be deeply disturbing,” the source alleged. They went on to share that the Second Lady was “generally appalled” by the President from the time of his first term.

Another noteworthy moment in the complicated Trump-Vance dynamic came when the President confessed he wouldn’t endorse the Vice President during the 2028 elections. “No. But he’s very capable. … So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting,” he noted when asked about the possibility of it in a CNN interview.