‘I Covered Up Trump’s Sexcapades’: Ex-Lawyer Spills on Silencing Women and Regrets Not Exposing Him

According to RadarOnline.com, a former lawyer for the business that acknowledged compensating a woman who had an affair with Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential campaign has expressed his agony at being silenced.

In 2015, American Media, the publisher of The National Enquirer, had Cameron Stracher as its general counsel. Stracher revealed that he was involved in crafting agreements to stop the publication of negative news about then-candidate Trump.

Stracher described how Dino Sajudin, a former doorman for the Trump Organization, went to a tabloid newspaper in 2015 to allege that Trump had fathered an unwed child with a lady who had worked for him. In the end, the story was false.

“David Pecker, the publisher of The National Enquirer at the time, authorized payment of $30,000 for Mr. Sajudin’s story — with the intention of not running it,” the media lawyer wrote in The New York Times, taking the unprecedented step of criticizing a client.

Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, told the tabloid about her alleged affair with Trump the next year. According to Stracher, Pecker approved McDougal’s $150,000 payment for the rights to her tale, which was likewise never published.

And not to be lost in the NY AG Stormy Daniels-Campaign Finance hush money cover up for sex is that Trump also had a 9 month affair w/ playboy model, Karen McDougal that she was paid $150k to keep quiet about.#TrumpIsGuilty #IndictTrumpNow #StormyDaniels #MichaelCohen pic.twitter.com/6ZxrhRjwKn — West LA Résistance 🌊🇺🇸⚖️🗽 (@45bestwords) March 14, 2023

“I wrote both of those contracts,” Stracher said, adding that he has since “agonized over the role I played”. He mused: “What would have happened if The National Enquirer had let Mr. Sajudin and Ms. McDougal take their stories to other news outlets? What would have happened if I had refused to write the contracts?

“At the time I believed I had a higher duty to represent my client zealously and to protect the tabloid’s First Amendment rights — which included the right not to publish a story. Now I wonder whether I was kidding myself,” reports Radar Online.

Stracher thinks he could have at least slowed the effort to bury the charges if he had declined to design the agreements. He suggested that he might have “thrown a wrench in the gears of The National Enquirer’s pro-Trump propaganda machine.

According to Stracher, Pecker probably would have dismissed him, but the media personality indicated that a rejection might have led to a reexamination. A “small act of resistance would have made him think twice” about the choices, he claimed. Stracher continued, “A lawyer’s job is not to rubber-stamp clients’ decisions; it is to provide our wisest counsel, even when that wisdom advises against the results they want.”