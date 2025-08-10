Donald Trump’s ‘Fantastic’ AG Pam Bondi’s Shady Past Resurfaces Amid Epstein File Fallout

Ever since the whole ordeal about the Epstein files unfolded, the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi returned to the front page, especially due to her statement in February over having the documents “on her desk for review.”

Initially, her position was given to Matt Gaetz, a man who was not favored by many politicians and celebrities. Even Donald Trump faced huge criticism for choosing him. However, when Gaetz faced a House Ethics Committee report which accused him of having s-xual activity with a minor, and “regularly paying women for s-x,” the 47th President had to go for another Floridian, who was none other than Bondi.

At that point, Pamela Jo Bondi, shortly known as Pam, seemed like a safer choice. However, she is also not too clean, as she also has a shocking level of secret shadiness behind all that bright and blonde image.

For two decades, she managed to maintain her steady political rise, from an assistant state attorney in Hillsborough County to becoming Trump’s nominee for attorney general in November 2024, and ultimately earning that position. However, with her recent rise, she is also in the spotlight more than ever, as her shady secrets are coming under people’s attention.

Pam Bondi was one of the core officials from the Trump administration who promised to release the bombshell documents about Jeffrey Epstein. Very obviously, with the admin backing down on its own pledges, Bondi came under scrutiny. Yet, the President didn’t hesitate to vociferously defend her when some of his own people criticized the lack of transparency. ”

“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

Donald Trump’s post defending Pam Bondi’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files has been “ratioed” for the first time ever on Truth Social. Even his own supporters aren’t buying the lies. pic.twitter.com/gstTVmk7SK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 13, 2025

However, this is not her biggest scandal at all, to say the least. The Tampa Bay Times reported, in September 2013, the Trump Foundation donated $25,000 to an organization that was set up to support Pam Bondi’s reelection as Florida’s attorney general. However, at that time, Trump University was being investigated for some alleged fraudulent and deceptive conduct.

Just right after the donation, Bondi decided not to join the New York case, which definitely made her look bad. However, the ethics investigation ultimately cleared her, while the Trump Foundation, which is a charitable organization, was held accountable for donating towards campaign contributions.

From having alleged connection to Scientology to disrupting the Marshall Lee Gore execution for her 2014 Florida attorney general reelection campaign, Bondi has had many embarrassing moment in the past that would scar her career for life. However, perhaps, the most shadiest of all is her registration as a foreign agent.

Public Citizen reports that in July 2019, she had to register as a literal foreign agent as she was listed as “key personnel” in a contract between the Embassy of the State of Qatar and Ballard Partners LLC. This could be a potential conflict of interest that she kept hidden during her appointment as the attorney general.

Pam Bondi was a registered Qatari foreign agent. Yes, the Qatar that harbored Hamas terrorists in their luxury hotels. Why would Bondi be working with a government harboring terrorists?

These are questions that the majority of the public refuses to address.… pic.twitter.com/qYpei282B2 — David Paulides🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@canammissing) July 12, 2025

As per her registration documents, her role included “advising, counseling, and assisting the foreign principal in communication with U.S. government officials, U.S. business entities, and non-governmental audiences.” She was also assigned to “provide Government relations strategic advice and advocacy with respect to enhancing US-Qatar bilateral relations, and further developing trade, investment and business opportunities.”