This Married Couple Voted for Trump Twice – Then a Border Patrol Stop for a Disturbing Reason Left Them Regretting Their Decision

George and Esmeralda Doilez are both US citizens and long-time supporters of Donald Trump. But now things have changed, and they say that they now regret their vote.

This happened after a disturbing encounter with the US Border Patrol agents on their way to a dentist appointment in Southern California. The encounter with an agent left them shaken and disillusioned. And now they are questioning the policies they once endorsed.

The couple backed Trump in both the 2020 and 2024 elections and considered themselves to be one of his strongest allies.

They were driving to the dentist when they noticed a dark SUV trailing them. The railing car then activated a siren and forced them off the road.

Suddenly, there were masked agents surrounding their vehicle. As George then told NBC7, the agents justified the stop by alleging “reasonable suspicion.” This suspicion included several U-turns and the presence of a “known alien” in the area that was roughly nine miles from the Mexican border.

George and Esmeralda Doilez are U.S. citizens who live in Brawley and were headed to a dental appointment in North County on Wednesday. https://t.co/qWZ58qE9Xb — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) August 8, 2025

An agent remarked, “If you have a dentist appointment, it probably wasn’t the best idea to be out in the middle of nowhere.” George responded, “We have the right to travel anywhere we want to travel,” to which the agent replied, “It’s called reasonable suspicion.”

Though the couple complied with the authorities and had US citizenship, they said they were stopped because of their skin colour. “Why are we not allowed to be here? Because we’re not white? Our skin doesn’t match?” George questioned.

Agents also called a K-9 unit, though there was no reason to do so other than intimidation. K-9 detected a small, legally purchased amount of cannabis.

The couple suspected the search was unwarranted, and it was used as probable cause for a vehicle search. The search and questioning went on for about 30 minutes, and then only the couple was allowed to go with a warning.

ICE stop & search married American couple because their “skin doesn’t match”—both now “regret” voting twice for Trump. “I feel shame, guilt, and anger,” George said. “He lied to us about going after the worst… he stole our vote.” They voted for first time ever in their lives… pic.twitter.com/GXt8k6AL2Q — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) August 9, 2025

The ordeal has left George “terrified” and Esmeralda “shaking and crying.” In the aftermath of this incident, the couple has expressed deep remorse for supporting Trump. They say they are now feeling “shame, guilt and anger.”

They feel bad, especially because Trump promised to target only the “worst of the worst.” “He lied on those and he stole our vote,” George said.

Their case highlights a disturbing pattern. Authorities are enforcing immigration policies that impact US citizens. However, these US citizens are all non-white people who are either immigrants themselves or generational citizens.

Recent reporting has exposed dozens of cases where U.S. CITIZENS, including children, cancer patients, and members of Native American and Latino communities, were unlawfully swept up in ICE raids and held for days or weeks without legal recourse. Some were physically assaulted. pic.twitter.com/mSpgzMprbr — 🔥Harry Potter Resists Fascism🔥 (@HarryPotterMAGE) August 10, 2025

CNN has reported that there have been instances of ICE detaining citizens. One such incident was with a New York electrician and a tow yard worker near Los Angeles. Internal ICE data was obtained by NBC, and it indicates that nearly half of the detained individuals are neither charged nor convicted of any crime.

Customs and Border Protection has issued a statement in response to the story and has defended the stop. They have called it lawful and based on reasonable suspicion.

The agency also dismissed the couple’s claims of racial profiling and called the allegations “baseless.” They have reaffirmed that the agents “acted within their legal authority” to uphold their mission to secure the border.