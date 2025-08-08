‘We Did Not Want to Raise White Supremacists’ – Oklahoma Family Sells Everything and Leaves U.S. Over Fears of Raising Kids in Trump-Era America

A family from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has made a drastic decision to leave the United States, feeling the country has become too hostile to raise their children. Rachel, 29, and her husband Ethan Edwards, 33, have always had dreams of traveling the world, but the responsibilities of raising their four children, aged seven, five, four, and ten months, delayed their plans.

The tipping point came after the recent political and economic upheavals, particularly Donald Trump’s reelection and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Rachel expressed deep concerns about the future, “Where we were living has become so hostile, everything is divided. You are targeted because of your beliefs.” The couple feared the environment was no longer suitable for raising their family.

The Edwards family sold their four-bedroom home and all their belongings, living now out of just ten suitcases. They left the U.S. on July 7, 2025, flying from San Francisco International Airport. Their first stop is Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where they are staying until September.

Afterward, they plan to travel to Thailand before deciding where to stay. Rachel shared, “We wanted to live a life worth living. The biggest catalyst was the cost-of-living crisis in America. We felt like we were working ourselves to death and having nothing to show for it.”

Rachel revealed that their basic housing costs, including mortgage and household bills, amounted to $3,000 a month, whereas their expenses in Malaysia are about $700 monthly. Medical insurance premiums also drastically differed, with $650 monthly in the U.S. compared to just $200 for international coverage now.

“It was a no-brainer to leave the U.S.,” Rachel said. Despite being financially stable and carrying minimal debt, they found their savings dwindling with no long-term security — a terrifying prospect when combined with the pressure of the current political and economic climate.

Rachel is especially concerned about the political environment and its possible effects on her children’s upbringing. She fears raising children who might develop supremacist attitudes. Citing changes in Oklahoma’s school curriculum, Rachel explained, “Oklahoma schools to teach pupils that the 2020 election was stolen and Trump won. We did not want to raise white supremacists; we wanted our children to see the world.” Rachel added, “People think because they are white, they are entitled to everything and other people are entitled to nothing — I did not want that for my children.”

Currently residing in Kuala Lumpur on a tourist visa, the family plans to eventually settle somewhere long term, allowing the children to integrate into new communities. Rachel intends to pursue a master’s degree, which would help them obtain a longer-term visa.

She mentioned, “We have loved every minute of being here, and we feel comfortable raising our kids here.” Their goal is to apply for residency in a country where their children can grow up with global perspectives and better opportunities.