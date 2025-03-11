JD Vance Sparks Controversy Yet Again—Clashes with Heckler Over Immigrants and Skyrocketing Housing Prices!

Is JD Vance following his boss Donald Trump’s footsteps in terms of speaking in public? Known to be in the middle of controversy since Vance came into office, he has grabbed the headlines once again. In recent news, JD Vance engaged in a clash with a heckler during a speech Monday in which he claimed that expelling undocumented immigrants would bring down housing prices. The issue of the Trump administration removing illegal immigrants has been a heated topic of discussion in the American political scenario.

As per BBC News, Trump’s immigration policy is removing unlawful migrants from the US. Under the new policy, deportation can now occur anywhere in the country and will target and apply to undocumented migrants who can’t prove that they have been in the country for more than two years.

Meanwhile, as per The Independent, speaking to the National League of Cities in Washington, D.C., Vance supported the policy. He provided insights on how deportation would bring down housing prices amidst inflation concerns. He claimed that allowing undocumented immigrants to live in the US leads to increased competition in terms of housing, and eliminating them would “prevent a spike in housing prices.”

Suddenly, a woman began shouting from the crowd and expressed her objections to it. As per online footage, the women’s remarks were not quite audible, but Vance responded to them. “I see one of our nice representatives out here wants to, I guess, continue to flood the country with illegal immigrants, making your communities and citizens unaffordable.” Vance snapped back to a series of boos and applause.

“But ma’am, with all respect, one of the reasons why we’re doing what we’re doing is because we want to make it more affordable for Americans to live,” he added. This incident is the first time JD Vance answered directly in one of his speeches.

Even though JD Vance claimed that deportation would bring down property prices, experts suggest that the two topics are not interlinked. Reports indicate that deporting so many immigrants could even aggravate the housing shortage because about one in three workers in construction space are immigrants.

Dismissing these workers could create considerable challenges for builders, further hindering the construction of new homes and worsening the existing supply issue. Immigration is an old topic in America. Previously, BBC claimed that Biden’s administration carried out deportations as well, with 271,000 immigrants deported to 192 countries in 2024.

According to the Migration Policy Institute figures, Biden carried out 1.5 million deportations in four years. These figures are similar to those in Donald Trump’s first presidential term. However, they are lower than the deportations carried out under Barack Obama’s first term, totaling 2.9 million.

Several stars, like actress and singer Selena Gomez, alongside other users, have criticized the policy, while many others seem to support it. Regardless of the outcome, the issue of deportation continues to dominate American politics.