Donald Trump Furious Over Selena Gomez’s Viral Video—Asks “No Tears for Victims of Illegal Aliens?”

In a now deleted video, Selena Gomez was seen crying over illegal immigrants who are being deported by the Trump government. Donald Trump has taken a rather aggressive approach to undocumented immigrants and that led to Gomez posting a video on Instagram where she was heard saying, “All my people are getting attacked … the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

However, she received severe backlash after posting the video, which prompted her to take it down. She said that, “apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people”, after deleting the video from her account. Gomez also mentioned that she herself is a third-generation Mexican American, which explains why she would feel for those who are being deported.

To hit back on Gomez, Trump and his administration took the matter to the official White House X account and posted a video of three mothers talking about their murdered daughters who were apparently killed by illegal immigrants.

Tammy Nobles, the mother of one victim Kayla Hamilton appeared in the video, saying, “You don’t know who you’re crying for. What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?”

Kayla Hamilton was only 20 years old when she was murdered in Aberdeen, Maryland, in 2022. As reported by WMAR-TV, she was killed by a MS-13 gang member, who was only 16 years old and was from El Salvador.

In response to Gomez’s video, Alexis Nungaray, mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, one of the other murder victims, said,

“Seeing that video, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually genuine and real because she’s an actress. My daughter was a child. There’s many other children whose lives were taken due to people who crossed here illegally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

As reported by CNN, Jocelyn was only 12 years old when she was murdered in Houston. The Houston Police Department mentioned that it was two undocumented men from Venezuela who committed the crime and were charged accordingly.

Patty Morin, the mother of another victim Rachel Morin was also part of the video and said,

“I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness. … No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children.”

37 year old Rachel was murdered in August 2023 while she was doing a run in Harford County, Maryland. A man belonging from El Salvador was charged with her murder as reported by CBS News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Besides questioning the sense of solidarity of the Only Murders in the Building star, these mothers also praised Trump for his attempts to seal the borders as they believe this will significantly keep the population safe.

Tom Homan, the newly appointed ‘border czar’ of Trump administration has also addressed Gomez and others who have an issue with these policies, asking them to take this up with the Congress.