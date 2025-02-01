4 Sad Decisions Donald Trump Took After Resuming His Term At The White House

President-elect Donald Trump, who won the U.S. presidential elections held on November 5, 2024, against Kamala Harris, returned to the White House on January 20, 2025, after his inauguration. At that point, he legally resumed the role of president. Eager to bring back the “golden age” of America, many are questioning whether he will do things right this time and how he will implement his policies.

During his second term, Trump’s key priorities include actions on deportations, energy policies, tariffs, and economic reforms. He announced plans to declare a “national emergency at our southern border,” with measures aimed at halting immigration and deporting “criminal immigrants.” Additionally, he also took responsibility for his administration’s commitment to restoring the economy and addressing other pressing national concerns.

Trump’s second term was also marked by a series of controversial decisions and actions that sparked intense debate across the political spectrum. From pardoning convicted criminals to clashing with allies on the international stage, the impact of his presidency left a lasting imprint. Here are four deeply troubling things Trump did during his second term that raised concerns about the future of U.S. governance, justice, and global leadership.

1. Donald Trump responded to the Potomac River plane crash with a conspiracy theory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WION (@wionews)

Trump being Trump, In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in the Potomac River, the White House, under his guidance, issued an initial statement indicating that the President had been fully briefed and would release more information later. However, soon after, the President took to Truth Social with claims that the airplane was flying along a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport and that a helicopter had been heading straight toward it for an extended period. He also questioned as to why the aircraft was not navigated properly.

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident,” Trump said in a statement. “May God bless their souls.” He went on to praise the quick response of first responders, calling their efforts “incredible,” and assured the public that updates would be provided as more information became available. “I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident,” Trump said in a statement. “May God bless their souls.” He went on to praise the quick response of first responders, calling their efforts “incredible,” and assured the public that updates would be provided as more information became available. These are questions typically directed to the head of the FAA, but after Mike Whitaker, the FAA’s former head, quit, there was no replacement, leaving the agency in havoc.

2. Donald Trump’s orders to freeze government funds

View this post on Instagram ; A post shared by John B. Larson (@repjohnblarson)

Following his return to office, Trump ordered a freeze on nearly all government grants and loans; the White House reversed the decision within 48 hours. The sudden freeze caused controversy, including questions about the alleged misuse of government funds, such as claims about $50 million for condoms sent to Gaza, which turned out to be unfounded. A judge even ordered the halt of the freeze, leading to the White House backing down. This move also brought mixed reactions on social media.

3. Donald Trump’s Unfounded Claim about Hamas Condoms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Briefly (@brieflybynewj)

As per The Mirror, at a bill signing, the President claimed: “We identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.” He claimed that they made bombs from condoms. However, his words were pointed out by experts, who said that USAID spends much less on contraceptives globally, with the $7 million spent last year providing approximately 137 million condoms worldwide—far from the inflated number Trump mentioned.

4. Trump’s orders to set up migrant detention camps in Guantanamo Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wake Up Singapore 🇸🇬 (@wakeupsingapore)

While Donald Trump gave orders for a new migrant prison at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, aiming to detain up to 30,000 individuals he deems “the worst criminal illegal aliens,” his move was criticized by the Cuban government, which criticized the US for illegal detention on what it considers occupied land. Trump argued that the severity of the offenses committed by some individuals made it unsafe for their home countries to take them back, so they would be sent to the infamous detention center instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Apart from these four points, several other key points that Trump mentioned in his inaugural speech, like focusing on illegal immigrants and policies that are already being carried out, As per Mint, on January 24, the US government launched a major deportation operation under President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Hundreds of migrants were arrested, and some were flown out of the country by the military.

While few of these quick and sudden changes carried out by Trump’s administration have deeply shocked people. For better or for worse, Donald Trump is back, and he is all set to make America great again! Love him, hate him, but we surely cannot ignore him.