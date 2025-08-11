Donald Trump’s Niece Highlights His ‘Mental Health Collapse’ after His Latest ‘Confusing’ Move

Since taking office back in January, Donald Trump’s mental health has again and again become the subject of intense debate and discussion. There have been many instances where the U.S. President looked to have lost touch with reality. For example, when he was looking for Triple H everywhere during a council meeting, the WWE star was standing right beside him all along. Even his estranged niece, Mary Trump, has pointed out three signs that indicate a decline in his cognitive health.

Now, she has once again shared her opinion on Trump’s supposed mental health “collapse” after his recent erratic behavior.

Donald Trump was recently seen talking to reporters from the White House roof, and his antics are now being scrutinized for his mental health check. “The leader of the free world wandered around on the roof, rambled something incoherent to reporters because he had no idea that nobody could hear him,” Mary Trump said on her YouTube channel.

“The people on the ground could only look up and wonder ‘what in God’s name are you up to Donald?” she said during her latest episode titled “Trump WANDERS on roof in MENTAL HEALTH COLLPASE.”

She also attached a clip of the moment, where the Republican leader is seen looking down from the White House roof, speaking with those standing below. However, none of them appeared to have understood what he said.

Trump yelling and gesturing from the White House roof.pic.twitter.com/OLwBpF7Czu — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 5, 2025

Video footage captured by Fox News further showed him making gestures and shouting at the TV reporters who were looking up at him. Several clips have also went viral online, revealing an “erratic” Trump cupping his hands as he speaks. However, the people who tried their best to understand what he was saying, visibly looked confused all along.

As Trump’s mental health comes into discussion again and again, even some of his own people have started to believe he might be suffering from a cognitive decline.

Donald Trump is on the roof of the White House screeching at reporters. If any one of us stood on our roofs yelling at people and making weird gestures, we’d be sent to the funny farm. 25th this guy already. pic.twitter.com/4FSXb9T3jl — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 5, 2025

Paul Mazich, a retired Navy commander, claimed that Donald Trump‘s current mental state could be worse than that of former President Joe Biden. He called for an investigation into the matter.

“Does it really matter whether Congress investigates former President Joe Biden’s health in office? He’s retired. Leave him alone. Here’s a better idea: Investigate the health of our current president,” Mazich said.

Earlier this year, the White House published his annual medical report claiming that Trump is in “excellent physical and cognitive health.” However, most people doubt whether that is true.

Despite his repeated denial of the claims, it won’t be surprising if his mental health is getting worse due to his age.