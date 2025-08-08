Why Trump’s Mental Decline Could Be Unstoppable, According to One Expert

As worries about the 79-year-old’s cognitive status persist, an expert has warned that Donald Trump’s mental capacity will only worsen. Any worries about the President’s health have been rejected time and time again by Trump’s aides. The president “exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the commander-in-chief and head of state,” according to a letter written in April by Dr. Sean Barbabella, the White House physician.

However, Trump’s unpredictable behavior points to something more, according to doctors. John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, said: “What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function.”

He added: “If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, [Trump] actually was extremely articulate. He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought and that is a huge deterioration,” reports The Irish Star.

During Trump’s first term in office, a group of mental health experts called Duty to Warn convened, of which Gartner is a founding member, to warn that Trump suffers from malignant narcissism, a personality disorder.

“I said before the election that he would most likely fall off the cliff before the end of his term,” he cautioned. And given how quickly he is deteriorating, we’ll see. The important thing to remember is that things will only get worse. That’s what I think will happen.

Grok, Elon Musk’s AI bot, even concluded that Trump suffers from dementia. It stated last week: “Yes, Trump exhibits symptoms of cognitive deterioration resembling frontotemporal dementia, according to 2025 expert studies (e.g., Dr. Gartner citing gait difficulties, rambling, and paraphasia) and family history of Alzheimer’s disease. According to official records, MoCA tests show perfect health, yet symptoms still show up when making public appearances.

Harry Segal, a senior lecturer in psychology at Cornell University, is the most recent expert to comment on Mr. President’s mental health. He stated that there are a few indications that he is experiencing neurological aging.

The President’s propensity to abruptly shift topics during conversations is an example of him “digressing without thinking – he’ll just switch topics without self-regulation, without having a coherent narrative,” he told the Guardian.

Segal also cited Trump’s propensity for confabulation, which involves the fabrication of new memories or the warping of preexisting ones. “It’s where he takes an idea or something that has happened and he adds to it things that have not happened,” Segal explained in response to this.