White House Posts Bizarre 200-Day Celebration Video Starring Trump’s Loudest Critics, Boasting He’s ‘Winning’

The White House posted a video on X(formerly known as Twitter) that featured multiple celebrities who have spoken up against Trump. The video comes on the occasion of the President completing 200 days of his second term. Read more to know what the edit was all about.

The White House social media team managed to grab everyone’s attention when they posted on August 7. The video featured several celebrities who have openly criticised the President and sided with his opposition.

200 Days. ALL WE DO IS WIN: 💥No tax on tips.

💥No tax on overtime.

💥Massive investments.

💥Trade deals.

💥Historic peace deals.

💥MAHA in full force.

💥American energy dominance.

💥Economy roaring.

💥Woke culture? Canceled. We don't sleep – we win. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2025

The video featured clips from different shows and movies, which included Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell, Keanu Reeves, Nick Offerman, Jeremy Allen White, and Jenna Fischer. The 49-second-long video was stitched strategically to look like the stars talking about how all Trump has done in his 200 days as the President is “win.”

The caption that accompanied the video read, “200 Days. ALL WE DO IS WIN,” and “We don’t sleep – we win.” The fast-paced video quickly gained traction and amassed 1.3 million views. The caption also listed a list of goals that the Trump administration claims to have achieved in its time in office.

Will Ferrell has been one of the several high-profile individuals who have spoken out against the President very actively. During the 2024 election, the 58-year-old appeared in a YouTube video while he wore a “Loud White Men for Kamala” t-shirt. He did not stop his support for the former Vice President there. Ferrel also appeared in a campaign video for Harris.

The actor also criticised the Trump administration for their decision to dismantle the Department of Education. Nick Offerman, who plays the character Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, also trolled the President last September. He took to his YouTube channel to post a song he made.

“Trump is a f—ing d—, so I’m proud to be a Kamala man who’s quit the GOP,” Offerman can be heard singing. He goes on to add how he cannot “stick” with a man who has been convicted of 34 felonies.

Leonardo DiCaprio became another celebrity to publicly criticize the President last year, in a long list of public figures. In a video posted to his Instagram, the actor can be heard criticizing the President about his dealings with the oil and gas industry. “Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science,” the Titanic star can be heard saying.

He goes on to talk about how climate change has continued to kill our planet. By the end of the video, he pledges his allegiance to Kamala Harris.