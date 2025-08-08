Donald Trump Targets SSI Now! Millions of Disabled and Elderly Americans Might Lose Hundreds in Benefits

Americans who receive federal disability benefits are gonna take a hit thanks to Donald Trump’s decision. SSI Recipients who were receiving an extra few hundred dollars when Biden was in office won’t be able to reap the same amount of benefits now.

Individuals all over America got a notice that notified them about the change in their benefits. Supplemental Security Income or SSI benefits are put in place to benefit individuals with low income or resources. These individuals often include the elderly or people with disabilities.

Every individual eligible for the benefit receives a full $967 every month. Thanks to the Biden administration, no deductions were made against the in-kind support and maintenance.

The notices sent out by the Trump administration informed SSI recipients that the rule the Biden administration set would be undone. The Trump administration has decided to count individuals’ in-kind support against their SSI payments.

Previously, even people who had someone who helped them with food or shelter still got the full $967. An estimated 300,000 SSI recipients used to receive the full amount under the rule the Biden administration set.

Trump’s new rule would mean that if you are someone who receives help with shelter or food, you will lose an extra few hundred dollars that were coming your way. A third of the payments will be taken away from people who receive “in-kind support and maintenance.”

People who receive help with food and shelter from either a roommate or a family member will see cuts in their SSI payments. Kathleen Romig and Devin O’Connor, who are expert policy analysts and work at the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, addressed the change in rules.

“The Trump Administration’s proposal to change the rule would harm hundreds of thousands of the nation’s lowest-income people,” the experts noted. The duo went on to add how the sudden change will be “heartbreaking” dilemmas for families.

Romig and O’Connor shared how this could possibly discourage families of SSI recipients from offering help to their loved ones for the “fear of jeopardizing their meager benefits.”

According to the two, many people might be forced to move into institutional care because they will not be able to afford living in the community. Currently, more than 7 million individuals benefit from the SSI program and the benefits they receive from it.

The people who benefit from the account truly need all the help they can get. With their minimal savings thanks to their limited work history, every dollar is crucial for SSI recipients. Trump’s new rule is sure to negatively impact thousands of these recipients.