SSI Beneficiaries to Receive Two Payments in August 2025—Here’s Why It’s Not a Bonus

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has recently announced that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive two payments in August 2025. This may sound like a good deal and double the money, but those who are receiving this amount should not get lax with their funds. It is important to remember that this extra amount is not a bonus. But the payment for the month of September is being paid early.

And this is happening due to a simple rescheduling. Since the Labor Day holiday is on Monday, September 1, the payments for September will arrive on August 29, Friday.

SSI benefits are typically disbursed on the 1st of each month. This holds true unless that date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday. In September 2025, Labor Day lands on Monday. Since it is a non-working federal holiday, the September payment will be issued early. The payments will arrive on Friday, August 29, instead of Monday, September 1.

That means SSI recipients will receive:

One payment on Friday, August 1, for the month of August.

One payment on Friday, August 29, for the month of September.

So while there will technically be two payments in August. They are simply scheduled distributions of monthly benefits and not the extra funds.

The double payment only applies to SSI beneficiaries, who include:

Older adults with limited income and resources,

People with disabilities, and

Others who meet strict income requirements.

Other Social Security beneficiaries, including retirees or those receiving benefits under different programs, will not receive a second payment in August. They will continue to receive their payments according to the standard schedule. This schedule is based on birth dates:

August 13 – for those born between the 1st and 10th,

August 20 – for those born between the 11th and 20th,

August 27 – for those born between the 21st and 31st.

The SSA has again and again emphasized that the early payment is not a bonus. They have also warned the beneficiaries that they should budget accordingly.

August 29 payment covers the month of September, and the recipients will not receive another deposit on September 1. If they do not understand this and fail to plan accordingly for September, they may end up with financial difficulties later in the month.

SSA has also encouraged all recipients to regularly log into their My Social Security account to avoid confusion and verify exact dates. This account is also helpful to track their payment status and will help them stay updated on any changes to the schedule.

On the official website of Social Security, the SSA has posted its payment schedule for 2025. According to this, SSI recipients will also receive double payments in May and will get another set of double payments in October:

May 1 and May 30 (June’s payment),

August 1 and August 29 (September’s payment),

October 1 and October 31 (November’s payment).

These scheduling shifts occur when the 1st of the month falls on a weekend or a federal holiday. It’s a common SSA practice to ensure uninterrupted access to funds, particularly for those who rely solely on SSI for basic needs.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, visit the official SSA website and consult the 2025 payment calendar.