“That Is Super Creepy”: People Spotted Donald Trump Making A Comment About Karoline Leavitt’s Lips, And They’re Not OK With It

President Donald Trump is under fire once again for his comments about a female staffer — this time, for an eyebrow-raising remark about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lips during a Friday appearance on Newsmax.

The 45th president, known for his unfiltered rhetoric, appeared to intend the comments as praise for Leavitt, who at 27 became the youngest person in U.S. history to serve as White House press secretary. But critics say he crossed a line into uncomfortable territory.

“She’s become a star,” Trump told Newsmax host Rob Finnerty. “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

He added, “I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline.”

Though Trump appeared to be complimenting Leavitt’s rapid-fire delivery and aggressive messaging style, qualities that have made her a fixture on conservative media, the oddly specific focus on her physical appearance, particularly her lips, triggered a swift and widespread backlash online.

Within hours of the interview airing, clips of Trump’s comments went viral on social media platforms, especially X. Many users found the language off-putting, especially coming from the 78-year-old president about his much younger staffer.

“That is super creepy,” one user posted. “The way he talks about women should make everyone uncomfortable. He’s so weird. This has nothing to do with politics.”

Another wrote simply, “Creepy old man,” echoing a common sentiment from both critics of Trump and even some uneasy supporters.

Others called out a pattern in Trump’s commentary on women over the years, pointing to past remarks about female journalists, political opponents, and his own daughter. “Trump has always had a problem seeing women as more than their looks,” one user said. “Calling out Karoline’s lips on national TV is just the latest example.”

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native and former communications director for Trump’s campaign, was appointed press secretary earlier this year. Her appointment was initially seen as a bold move to inject youthful energy into Trump’s team, and she quickly earned a reputation for her combative style and unwavering loyalty.

Gaslighting Leavitt: In an unbelievable moment, Karoline Leavitt says that Trump opposes elected officials profiting from public service, while he profits from his own crypto coin, and plans to host the G20 at his own golf resort. Breathtaking hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/xqLPzhJGkV — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) July 31, 2025

In recent months, she’s made headlines for repeatedly demanding that Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and for calling him “the greatest leader in modern history.” While her devotion has won her favor with Trump’s base, it has also drawn criticism for being excessively sycophantic.

Still, it was Trump’s description of Leavitt’s physical traits, particularly her lips, that drew the harshest scrutiny this week.

This latest incident adds to a long list of controversial statements Trump has made about women throughout his political and business career. From his infamous “Access Hollywood” tape to disparaging nicknames for female critics, Trump’s comments about women have repeatedly drawn backlash and accusations of sexism.

Critics say his remarks about Leavitt continue that pattern and demonstrate an inability to engage with female professionals without objectifying them.

Commentators have said Trump’s general remarks about women are troubling. Many called his focus on Leavitt’s physical features “creepy”, “sexist”, and “unprofessional.”

These reactions echo longstanding critiques of Trump’s tendency to reduce women in power to their appearance, viewed by critics as incompatible with professional decorum at the highest levels of government while his supporters praise his no filter style.

As of Monday morning, neither Trump nor Leavitt had addressed the backlash. The White House press team has not responded to media inquiries about the comment.