Karoline Leavitt Proves Her Loyalty for Donald Trump Again and Netizens Are Cringing Hard

Ever since Karoline Leavitt became The White House Press Secretary, not a day goes by when she does not praise or defend Donald Trump. Be it echoing his false claims or standing strong on his blatant lies, Leavitt makes sure her loyalty is always on display.

This time, she has done it again by demanding a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump. The American President himself has previously noted multiple times that he should have owned the Nobel by now and according to him, the work he has done till now should have gotten him “four or five” of them.

Trump should have long ago been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” says White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt. Disgraceful. No serious statesman begs for awards and factually, since Trump’s so-called ‘toe-dip’ into diplomacy, Putin has only ramped up his campaign of terror,… pic.twitter.com/tysip1zU79 — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) August 1, 2025

Demanding the Nobel for Trump, Leavitt said, “President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

While Trump did have some involvement in some of the ceasefires over the past months, Leavitt’s claims are obviously exaggerated just like the man she works for. Trump had promised since the beginning of his Presidency that he would put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war but the situation has not improved.

He had also made big promises on the Gaza situation, which he has clearly failed to keep as things keep getting worse in Gaza. His involvement in the Iran-Israel crisis did result in a ceasefire but that happened only after he had bombed Iran, which is not really a very peaceful way to stop a war.

Besides Leavitt, Trump has also found a supporter in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who mentioned previously that he had nominated the American President for the honor.

However, Leavitt’s comments have clearly backfired as netizens severely criticized her demands. One user posted on X, saying, “When a propaganda mouthpiece has an absence of shame as her boss. Sad to see the depths of cringe that they both would go to.”

Another one added, “People in North Korea are like ‘man, she’s laying it on a bit too thick.’” A third user commented, “Remember sending the National Guard to California? That’s not peace.” highlighting how Trump is not really an ideal candidate for a Peace Prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow)

Another user straight up went ahead questioning Leavitt’s mental health, as they said, “WAIT! Karoline Leavitt just made this bizarre demand from the podium that Donald Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Is she acting CRAZY?”

With netizens reacting fiercely to her demands, it now remains to be seen how Leavitt goes on about her comments and if in the future she brings this up again.