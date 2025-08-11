Donald Trump Lashes Out at Paul Krugman in Late-Night Rant, Calls Him ‘Deranged Bum’ Over Economic Criticism

Donald Trump once again had a late-night meltdown, and he called for the New York Times to be sued over Paul Krugman for “predicting Doom and Gloom” even since his “great election success in 2016.” In his late-night Truth Social rant, the President described the economist as a “deranged bum.”

On his favorite social media platform, Donald Trump wrote, “Paul Krugman of the New York Times has been predicting Doom and Gloom ever since my great election success in 2016.”

He continued, “In other words, he has been wrong for YEARS, as ALL markets have been hitting new HIGHS, and are now higher than ever before. People stayed out of the “BEST MARKET IN HISTORY” because of this Trump Deranged BUM. Sue them!”

Krugman, who has been a long-time vocal critic of the Republican leader, left his position as an op-ed writer with the New York Times in December last year. Trump’s comments came after he published an article on his Substack on August 7.

The economist argued that Trump was “deluded,” criticizing his trade policies. “Trump will be the last person to recognize that there are limits to his ability to bully the world, on trade or anything else. And that lack of awareness should worry us all,” Paul wrote.

He predicted that the economy is now heading toward stagflation, which means economic stagnation caused by inflationary pressure. Krugman also noted that during the last two years of the Biden era, the country’s economy witnessed an “immaculate disinflation.”

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Aug 10, 2025, 11:48 PM ET ) Paul Krugman of the New York Times has been predicting Doom and Gloom ever since my great election success in 2016. In other words, he has been wrong for YEARS, as ALL markets have been… pic.twitter.com/BkkcFd2bGA — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) August 11, 2025

On his latest Substack newsletter, published on Friday, he also wrote, “Trump is pursuing really extreme policies on both trade and immigration. He has completely reversed 90 years of gradual trade liberalization, bringing us right back to Smoot-Hawley tariff rates.”

Donald Trump’s meltdown happened as the White House gets ready for a major press conference, where he is expected to announce his plans for the federal takeover of Washington D.C.

The Republican President said during a cabinet meeting last week, “This has to be the best-run place in the country, not the worst-run place in the country, and it has so much potential and we’re going to take care of it.”

He has pledged that his plans will tackle homelessness and crime in the Capital. On his Truth Social, he wrote on Sunday, “The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”