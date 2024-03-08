Elon Musk 'Trolled' Mark Zuckerberg via This Savage Jab After Hours-Long Meta Platform Crash

Tuesday’s internet outage created a kerfuffle felt across the world; the closest glance people came to experience the world without the internet. Platforms such as Instagram, X, formerly Twitter, Facebook, and even WhatsApp were all down for hours together! However, after the servers were up and running thanks to all the tech officials from the companies above, users of the platforms expressed their surprise and fears. However, The CEO of X, Elon Musk decided to take a friendly jab at his rival, Mark Zuckerberg in the wake of servers working once more!

As per The U.S. Sun, Musk shared a series of alleged mocks aimed at the Facebook founder just minutes after he announced that his site was back to normal. Musk quipped on X saying, “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working.” The Tesla founder’s comments came just before the Meta platform was restored; hence the remark. Several users on X pointed out Musk allegedly trolling Zuckerberg in a thread. One asked curiously, “Did you mock Zuck?” Likewise, many others shared memes about Zuckerberg’s possible reaction while his companies were down.

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Musk, however, didn’t stop at just one mere Tweet, he shared another featuring the famous quartet of penguins from the Madagascar franchise. It saw the beloved animated faces of ‘Rico,’ ‘Kowalski,’ and ‘Private’ pay eager attention to their leader - ‘Skipper.’

In this scenario, Musk’s company was ‘Skipper’ and the other Meta platforms including Threads were the other side characters. This insinuates Musk possibly enjoyed the fact that his server was up before Zuckerburg could fix his. Naturally, this earned an amusing reaction from users of the platform who were here for the Musk-Zuckerberg rivalry.

One overjoyed fan said, “It made my day!” Another added, “Respect the big boss X.” Calling Musk’s company the ‘father of apps,’ a person said, “X is the father of every app now!” Several others shared a now-viral meme painting a situation of how technicians at the Meta founder’s company might’ve reacted.

The picture featured a confused engineer standing in front of a bundle of wires, wondering how to resolve the problem. Or rather maybe he wondered where to even begin! A similar meme featuring Zuckerberg himself also made an appearance.

A live look at the Facebook servers pic.twitter.com/FnOn8j4DsP — Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) March 5, 2024

Likewise, the comment section was flooded with such representations. There was another picture of Zuckerberg eerily peeping through a rustic glass window from the outside, making rounds on the internet in response to Musk’s alleged troll about him.

The Meta founder is yet to retort in response to his rival. Will the Instagram founder turn the other ear or does he maybe have something else entirely different planned up his sleeve? Regardless, netizens are happy about major social media platforms being restored nonchalant about who resolved it first!