Donald Trump’s Rival Accuses Him of Running for President to Escape Jail

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States of America presently faces some major trouble with the law. If convicted of all charges against him including the election day ordeal, he could be charged with some serious jail time. But, despite the gravity of recent events, Trump isn’t letting the fear of going to prison stop him from campaigning for President in the year 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

While some commend him on his optimism and bravery. Others such as Will Hurd are accusing him of having an ulterior motive instead - escape prison. “He’s trying to stay out of Jail,” said Hurd. Will Hurd is a former Republican Congressman for the state of Texas. He didn’t hold back when it came to offering his opinion about recent events pertaining to the former President. In an interview with CNN earlier this week, Hurd spoke about his perspective on whether or not “the guy under indictment in four different cases” could perhaps win against Joe Biden in the upcoming elections.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

Earlier, the conversation was centered around a report surrounding one of Trump’s shenanigans, found by the news agency. As per these reports, prosecutors had come upon a series of texts and emails. Each contained information about voting systems for which, Trump’s team was unauthorized to ordain.

GOP Presidential Candidate Will Hurd:



“It is one more example of why Donald Trump is running for President: because he’s trying to stay out of jail…



As the American people recognize the extent of his baggage, they’re getting sick and tired of it.”



pic.twitter.com/uB2e6KqfCi — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 13, 2023

With respect to being informed about this antic, Hurd spoke his mind, holding nothing back. “I think this is an example of how this is not about the First Amendment. This is about a president trying to overturn an election and creating a conspiracy,” he boldly stated.

In continuation, he highlighted the modern-day voting system and correlated it to Trump’s indictments. “To me, it’s an indication of how fragile our election system is, and how Donald Trump’s efforts were making us increase our lack of trust in our systems,” said Hurd offering his perspective on the situation.

When asked if former President Trump is a good Republican, 2024 Republican presidential candidate @WillHurd says, "I don't think he's a good Republican at all."



"Donald Trump is Donald Trump," Hurd tells @majorcbs. pic.twitter.com/TafbH4Z1GW — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 6, 2023

This wasn’t the only remark he made. The Republican also elaborated his reasoning as to why Trump had decided to ‘suddenly’ run for being ‘re-elected’ as president. “And it is one more example of why Donald Trump is running for president: Because as more of this information comes out and as the American people recognize the extent of his baggage, they’re getting sick and tired of it,” explained Hurd.

He went on to confess that he allegedly won’t support Trump in his future endeavors and was crystal clear about it. “My issue is, I’m not going to support Donald Trump”. And then makes a rather sharp comment, boldly declaring what he really thought about it. “Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is running for president to stay out of prison,” said Herd in conclusion of the matter.

