Donald Trump's 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cameo Left One Actor Visibly Bothered

Former President Donald Trump is not just a business tycoon but has also made several cameos on television. However, Trump left some ash in the mouth of one of the stars of the sitcom television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as he appeared in an episode with his then-wife Marla Maple.

The realtor was not on the list of likable people for actor Daphne Maxwell Reid. Reid who plays the role of the matriarch, Vivian Banks of the Banks family appears to be distant and non-communicative with Trump in the For Sale by Owner episode. Viewers noted how Reid barely interacts or shakes hands with the business mogul. Confirming that it was deliberate she shared later on her You Might Know Her podcast why her gestures were restrictive during the scene. "I didn't like him. I had news from New York. I knew who he was," Reid said as reported by Looper.

Trump Wants To Buy The Banks Family Home



In one of the most memorable and unexpected guest appearances on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and future U.S. president, made a cameo in the episode titled "For Sale by Owner," which originally aired in… pic.twitter.com/s9T5BGjA19 — Bangladesh News 24 (@bdnews24) August 22, 2024

Having a sour relationship with the world-renowned businessman behind the screen isn't an isolated case for Reid. There have been several instances where Trump's cameo did not sit right with the creative team. Will Smith is also a sharp critic of the ex-POTUS for his controversial statements about women.

Other than The Apprentice, a reality television show, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the business mogul also appears in the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. However, Director Chris Columbus had an unpleasant experience with Trump as he claimed that he had "bullied his way into the movie." In a scene where Macaulay Culkin wanders into New York's Plaza Hotel, the owner of the hotel, Trump points him towards the lobby. In an interview with Business Insider Columbus said, "We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.'"

Adding on he said, "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie." Surprisingly, the scene worked for the audience. However, the statement about his condition by the movie director was criticized by Trump later. Writing on Truth Social, he said, "30 years ago (how time flies!), Director Chris Columbus, and others, were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2. They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it."

"They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agree, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time," he continued. "Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus (what was his real name?) put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie. Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years?" the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming elections added.