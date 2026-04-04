Donald Trump’s ‘Most Well-Read’ Label From Karoline Leavitt Sparks Furious Critics and Viral Memes

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, is facing a wave of mocking comments online after she publicly praised President Donald Trump at a Turning Point USA event at George Washington University on April 2.

In her remarks, Leavitt described Trump as the “most well-read person” she knows and said he is always reading the papers and keeping up with the news. “You always want to be the most well-read person in the room, and I try to be every day. But Donald Trump always is,” Leavitt said.

“You always want to be the most well-read person in the room, and I try to be every day. But Donald Trump always is.” – WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the president comes prepared to meetings, a claim reporting contradicts. @atrupar (2026) pic.twitter.com/ajzscUnE9W — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) April 3, 2026

Leavitt’s comments came during a public appearance at the Turning Point USA event. But the line that caught everyone’s attention was her claim that Trump is the most well-read person in the room.

That remark landed badly with many online users because it clashed with long-running reporting about Trump’s preference for long reading materials and his preference for short, visual briefings. Former Trump officials have also said for years that he often did not like reading detailed documents.

One former Trump aide, Miles Taylor, pushed back hard on Leavitt’s description, according to The Daily Beast. He said that when he joined the administration in 2017, he was told very plainly that Trump “doesn’t read.” Taylor’s response reflected a wider point: for years, people inside and outside Trump’s orbit have described his information habits as very different from the picture Leavitt painted.

That praise quickly spread across social media, where users blasted her comments as over-the-top and out of touch. One X user wrote, “If Donald Trump were well-read, he’d be going through a lot of crayons!”

The reaction showed how quickly a simple compliment can turn into a political pile-on in the age of viral clips and instant judgment. The response was widespread and sharp, with one other X user writing, “There is no way she believes what she is saying.”

Some users online turned Karoline Leavitt’s praise into jokes about Trump’s age and mental sharpness, with several commenters bringing up dementia in a mocking way. “Reminds me of KJP telling us how energetic Joe Biden was. Both cover for dementia patients,” another user wrote.

Reminds me of KJP telling us how energetic Joe Biden was. Both cover for dementia patients. — CindyIndie (@CindyT1070) April 3, 2026

This latest online backlash is part of a larger pattern around Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump. Leavitt has become one of Trump’s most visible defenders, often stepping in quickly to explain or soften his comments.

Just days earlier, Trump publicly joked to her face that she was doing a “terrible job” handling media coverage, even as a White House spokesman said he was only joking. That moment also drew attention because it showed how Donald Trump can praise and mock the same aide in the same breath.

Karoline Leavitt, who became the youngest White House press secretary in history, has built her role around defending Donald Trump forcefully and staying on message. Supporters see her as disciplined and loyal. Critics see her as willing to say almost anything in Trump’s favor, even when it sounds hard to believe. That divide was on full display again this week, as her “most well-read” comment became fuel for jokes and criticism.