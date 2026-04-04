Who Is Pam Bondi’s Boyfriend? Inside the High-Profile Relationship With John Wakefield

Pam Bondi is back in the spotlight, and not just because of politics. After Donald Trump removed her as attorney general, public attention quickly turned to the man who had quietly stood beside her for years: John Wakefield.

Bondi’s departure from the Justice Department came after months of reported tension within the administration, including reports that Trump was frustrated by her handling of matters related to the Epstein files fiasco.

Trump replaced Bondi with Todd Blanche as acting Attorney General on April 2, 2026.

AP reported that former Acting Attorney General under President George W. Bush, Peter Keisler, came to Bondi’s defense and wrote: “At the end of the day, it’s not like there were some magic steps that Pam Bondi could have taken to make bad cases look good to grand juries or judges.”

Keisler further added in his email, “The problem is that the president is demanding that prosecutions be brought when there’s no evidence and no valid legal theory. A new Attorney General won’t change that.”

The controversy has also drawn attention to her private relationship. However, Trump proceeded with replacing Bondi, a move that sparked widespread political reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pam Bondi (@pambondi)

For those unfamiliar, John Wakefield is not a political figure, which is part of why people are curious about him. He has kept a low profile even while Bondi stayed close to the center of American politics.

Their relationship appears to go back to around 2017, when Bondi first shared a photo of them at a Bruno Mars concert. Since then, he has shown up only occasionally in her public life, usually in quiet, supportive moments rather than big media appearances.

One of the biggest public moments came in February 2025, when Wakefield attended Bondi’s swearing-in ceremony as attorney general. He stood beside her and held the Bible during the oath.

President Trump then added to the confusion by referring to Wakefield as Bondi’s husband, even though neither Bondi nor Wakefield has publicly confirmed that they are married. That one comment was enough to spark a wave of questions about their relationship.

“I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband. I hate being around him. He looks too good. He’s been a tremendous factor with Pam and just a beautiful relationship,” Donald Trump said, according to The Mirror.

John Wakefield has a business background. People reports that he is a private equity executive and a founding principal of Varner Wakefield Equity Partners, a real estate-focused firm he left in 2025. He now serves as executive vice president at Ellison Development.

His past work includes banking and corporate strategy, and he studied at the College of Charleston and the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He is also said to be a father of three.

Meanwhile, Bondi posted on X, expressing her loyalty to President Trump and her excitement to work in her new position.

“Over the next month, I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,” Bondi wrote.

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

Bondi has lived a very public life for years. She was married twice before she started going out with Wakefield. The renewed interest in Wakefield comes at a sensitive time for Bondi. Her ouster from the Justice Department was already a major political story, and the added focus on her personal life has only made the moment more intense.