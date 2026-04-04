What Did Trump’s Top Officials Do Before Taking Office? A Closer Look

Washington has often attracted individuals with diverse and unconventional backgrounds to senior positions. In Donald Trump‘s second administration, the Cabinet includes a former weekend TV host, a former professional pole climber, an anti-vaccine activist heading the nation’s health agencies, and several officials serving in multiple government roles.

These are actual credentials, so read on to find out who did what.

1. Pete Hegseth

Before being sworn in as the 29th U.S. Secretary of War in 2025, Pete Hegseth spent seven years co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend. One of his own colleagues at Fox said on air, “You’re telling me Pete is going to oversee two million employees?”

PETE HEGSETH—UNFIT TO LEAD If what his colleagues at Fox News say is true, Pete Hegseth is an alcoholic and has no business heading up the Pentagon! According to 10 current and former Fox employees, Hegseth often smelled of alcohol before going on air as co-host of Fox &… pic.twitter.com/rCZGjp0qKU — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 4, 2024

Hegseth holds a Princeton undergrad degree and served as a National Guard infantry officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Wikipedia. Still, Hegseth was confirmed in a 51-to-50 vote, which is one of the narrowest in Cabinet history. The confirmation process included Senate questions about alleged sexual misconduct, excessive drinking and a tattoo with Christian nationalist symbolism.

2. RFK Jr.

It’s a cult RFK Jr. claims Trump once flipped a placemat over, drew a perfect map of the Middle East, and then labeled each country’s troop strength along the borders pic.twitter.com/jbZtEcVfSU — HatsOff (@HatsOffff) March 29, 2026

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is described as an “environmental lawyer, author, conspiracy theorist, and anti-vaccine activist” who has been the 26th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services since 2025. This man heads the CDC, the FDA, and the NIH.

Before his Trump Cabinet role, Kennedy founded Children’s Health Defense, which became the most well-funded anti-vaccine organization in the country, according to NBC News. During his Senate confirmation hearings, he reassured that he supported the childhood vaccine schedule and would not cut vaccine funding. One year into the job, he had done both.

Kennedy fired all the members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with new appointees, including several known vaccine skeptics. The anti-vaccine activist now presides over the nation’s vaccine program, too.

3. Sean Duffy

here’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy riffing on Democrats and “Trump derangement syndrome” on Fox & Friends, because nobody in the Trump administration has real job duties beyond going on TV and pleasing the leader pic.twitter.com/6iTmUMbuxG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2026

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy competed in the Lumberjack World Championship, where he won multiple titles in speed climbing, before appearing on The Real World: Boston on MTV in 1997. He even met his wife on an MTV reality show.

He then became a district attorney, a congressman, a Fox Business host, and now the person responsible for the country’s roads, rails, and skies. Also, from July to December 2025, Duffy served as the acting administrator of NASA, on top of his duties as the Transportation Secretary under the Trump administration.

4. Marco Rubio

BREAKING 🚨: Trump administration is literally crying in interviews 🇺🇸 Marco Rubio : “Iran FM lied that they have missiles of certain limits but attacked beyond limits” 😂 FUN FACT : Trump said Iran’s missile capacity is finished 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oFsQbIrCE5 — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) April 1, 2026

At a Cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio joked about his “employment status,” as he had four jobs, reported NPR. At his peak, Rubio was Secretary of State, acting National Security Adviser, acting head of USAID, and acting Archivist of the United States — all at the same time!

He has now left the USAID role after passing it to Russell Vought, who already held two other jobs. The latter was director of the Office of Management and Budget and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Henry Kissinger is the only other person in American history to have simultaneously held the Secretary of State and National Security Adviser roles.

5. Richard Grenell

Richard Grenell is Trump’s special missions envoy who was asked to oversee California’s wildfire disaster response, negotiate the release of detained American Venezuela and then run the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as its interim executive director. These roles ideally need emergency management expertise, hostage negotiation skills, and knowledge of the performing arts.

President Trump is expected to remove Richard Grenell as head of the Trump-Kennedy Center, according to three sources familiar with the matter. https://t.co/6SaFck6mhE pic.twitter.com/qH6Q60AE4N — CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2026

Though, according to WSIU Public Broadcasting, Trump declared:

“Everything Ric ever touched has worked out.”

Brookings Institution researcher Kathryn Dunn Tenpas noted that previous officials who had just one job described their roles as “absolutely overwhelming,” and that “the notion that somebody could have multiple jobs in a White House is simply beyond the pale.” The Trump administration’s staffing philosophy, however, seems to be that if someone is loyal enough, they can do any job.