Donald Trump's Ex-Lawyer Michael Cohen Taunts Him For Not Having the 'Guts to Appear' at Fraud Trial

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump made headlines by unleashing yet another verbal attack on Truth Social. With this rant, Trump directed his attention toward his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is known for his vocal criticism of the ex-president amidst Trump's numerous legal entanglements, as reported by Newsweek. However, Cohen, once a friend but now a strong opponent of Trump, retaliated against the rant.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By David Dee Delgado

Trump's recent post on the social media platform alleged that Cohen, whom the ex-POTUS addressed as a 'sleazebag and disbarred former lawyer' was considered a 'star' witness that confessed in court to repeatedly committing lying under oath. As per Forbes, Cohen gave a wishy washy testimony in which he first asserted that his plea deal forced him into falsely confessing to acts he claims he never engaged in. Despite being previously found guilty of tax evasion in 2018, Cohen adamantly maintained his innocence regarding the tax fraud accusations.

Simultaneously, as reported by Raw Story, Michael Cohen issued a statement on Sunday, adding another step to the ongoing issue. He said, “Texting tough guy, a/k/a Donald The Demented, doesn’t have the guts to appear at the NYAG fraud trial. Instead, to appease his fragile ego, Donald (IN ALL CAPS) elects to attack and blame everyone else for his guilt." "He knows that he lost the case, his money, and business license. I told you so! " Cohen further stated.

DON’T FORGET, IN ADDITION TO EVERYTHING ELSE IN THE FAKE & FRAUDULENT “CASE” THAT PEEKABOO HAS BROUGHT AGAINST ME, THEIR SO-CALLED “STAR,” & ONLY, WITNESS, SLEAZEBAG & DISBARRED FORMER LAWYER, MICHAEL COHEN, ADMITTED IN COURT TO REPEATEDLY LYING UNDER OATH. IT WAS A TOTAL… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 10, 2023

Previously, Attorney General Letitia James proposed a penalty of $250 million against Trump's business. Cohen suggested that this sum excludes the interest, claiming his belief that the final fine could potentially soar to a significantly higher amount. Meanwhile, in a previous disclosure, Cohen also detailed how he allegedly faced a tight deadline of 48 hours to respond to a plea deal offered by prosecutors. The stakes were high, as failure to comply would result in the initiation of another indictment, this time potentially including his wife. It's important to note, as per another Raw Story report, that Cohen's wife has never been involved in any wrongdoing, let alone any accusations or involvement in matters related to Trump. She remains entirely separate from the controversies surrounding Cohen and Trump.

Trump, in a stream of Truth Social posts announcing he won’t testify tomorrow, describes Michael Cohen’s testimony as “A NON-RECOVERABLE PERRY MASON MOMENT.” pic.twitter.com/7nhVjwI7ym — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) December 10, 2023

Moving forward, Cohen said, "I ask everybody to please take a look at the Petrillo sentencing memo which we put out, something also defense counsel did not want admitted. Why? Because very much like the GOP when I testified before the House Oversight Committee, as well as the other six different congressional committees, the only thing they know how to do is to attack, attack, attack, attack. That's the Trump way. Denigrate, deflect, and attack."

Meanwhile, in a recent statement, Trump's ex-lawyer cautioned about the potential actions if the former President secures the White House in 2024, suggesting that Trump might consider invading U.S. allies Mexico and Canada, as per the aforemnetioned Newsweek report. Following the fallout between Cohen and Trump, Cohen came up with a memoir named Disloyal. Within its pages, he boldly labeled the former president as a cheat, comparing him to a mobster, and condemned him as an untruthful individual, among other critical descriptors.

