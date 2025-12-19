The Reason This Viral Donald Trump Video Sparked Dementia Rumors Online

The latest addition to the list of Donald Trump‘s oopsies is the one where he fumbled during a countdown and had to refer to his notes to continue. A video of Donald Trump from the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is going insanely viral.

The video features a confused Donald Trump on the Ellipse at the White House, struggling with a simple countdown and checking the flow of numbers in his notes, which has sparked rumors of dementia yet again.

Trump obviously needs to read his notes as he counts down from five to zero. When will his progressive cognitive decline alarm Republicans enough to remove him from office?

In the viral video, a confused Donald Trump is heard saying, “Tonight, I am proud to announce…That one thousand four hundred and fifty thousand, think, think about this, one million four hundred and fifty thousand (1,450,000) military service members will receive a special, what we call, ‘Warrior Dividend’ before Christmas.”

After the video of Donald Trump went viral, a section of the Internet flooded the post with memes about the President allegedly suffering from dementia. This isn’t the first time that netizens have used the ‘D’ word (as in dementia) for Donald Trump.

A netizen wrote reacting to Donald Trump’s video, “He acts like it’s his money to give out.” Another one added, “They hammered Biden every day. This one has the onset of dementia and gets a free pass.”

Simply put, the chatter around Donald Trump and dementia rumors was not ending anytime soon. “Dementia Don,” read one of the comments on the post. Another one wrote, “OMG! How hilarious would that be?”

Another one added, “So sad.” Inputs from another netizen: “Please put grandpa in a home.” A second read, “All Republicans are in Progressive Cognitive Decline, why are we in this mess?” Another user wrote, complaining, “The man can’t even count.” Slamming Donald Trump for his frequent dozing off episodes at the Oval Office lately, an X user wrote, “He has two settings: wildly insane or asleep.”

Speculations and questions about US President Donald Trump’s health have kept the Internet busy for a while now. On multiple occasions, medical professionals as well as leaders of the opposition have often talked about the possibility of Trump showing signs of dementia.

Big-time opponent of Donald Trump, California Governor Gavin Newsom, has often claimed that the US President has dementia. In one of his posts, Newsom claimed that Trump is “very sick mentally.”

“Donald Trump is a babbling old man who can’t remember what year it is. Today, he claimed he was president when the LA Fires started. He wasn’t. He’s very sick mentally (memory problems and more). Pray for him,” Gavin Newsom said earlier this year.

The chatter around Trump’s dementia rumors refuses to die. Talking about Donald Trump’s deteriorating health, especially cognitive, his niece Mary Trump said in an interview, “In terms of his functioning on a cognitive level, absolutely, there’s been deterioration. Donald is somebody with severe psychiatric disorders for decades that have remained untreated. Any illness you have that you don’t treat will worsen.”

The dementia rumors went into overdrive after Google was accused of blocking searches about Donald Trump having Dementia. “An AI Overview is not available for this search,” read the text when questions about Donald Trump and dementia were asked. The tech giant later issued a clarification. “As we’ve said, AI Overviews and AI Mode won’t show a response to every query,” Google spokesperson Davis Thompson said.