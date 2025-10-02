Google Under Fire for Blocking Trump Dementia Searches

Google has been accused of blocking the AI search results on asking if President Donald Trump has dementia. It has been quite some time since the 79-year-old has been in the circle of speculations of going through a cognitive decline, and there have been multiple instances since his second Presidential term that raise concerns regarding the same. On the contrary, Trump’s administration has repeatedly ignored these type of questions that concerns his health.
When searching for the dementia problems of Donald Trump, Google came up with a list of websites that include information regarding the search and related posts, but there wasn’t any AI Overview regarding it, which is common in almost every Google search at present.
And despite switching to the AI mode, Google is still not providing a summary of information. Instead, it is providing the same search results with tons of websites having that kind of related information. Besides, if you change the keyword from dementia to Alzheimer’s, and search if Trump has that problem, that action of Google remains the same.
The Verge was the first to point out this, and the publication also figured out that the same thing is happening to 82-year-old former President Joe Biden, who also came through the same questions on mental decline during his presidential campaign. Daily Beast pointed out that typing “does Biden show signs of Alzheimer’s” into AI mode produces a response that says the answer is a “complex question with no definitive answer,” and that it “remains elusive without a formal medical diagnosis.”
The Verge, in their report, also talked about the fact that Google might be “worried about the president’s response” on questions concerning the mental decline of the President, and in a statement to the report, Google spokesperson Davis Thompson said, “As we’ve said, AI Overviews and AI Mode won’t show a response to every query.”
Donald Trump has beaten Joe Biden as the oldest sitting president, but despite that, he hasn’t faced the same scrutiny about his age or his cognitive health. Several recent incidents have given rise to these speculations, which include the long, rambling speeches, where experts stated that the President even made things up on the spot.
Clinical psychologist, Dr Harry Segal, said on his podcast last month that Trump’s alleged decline should be “obvious” to everyone. “It doesn’t require clinical training to talk about what’s obvious. And I think, you know, we saw it during the campaign. Now it’s it’s it it’s just there’s no holds barred. He just says whatever he says. It just keeps getting worse.”