Google Under Fire for Blocking Trump Dementia Searches

Google has been accused of blocking the AI search results on asking if President Donald Trump has dementia. It has been quite some time since the 79-year-old has been in the circle of speculations of going through a cognitive decline, and there have been multiple instances since his second Presidential term that raise concerns regarding the same. On the contrary, Trump’s administration has repeatedly ignored these type of questions that concerns his health.

When searching for the dementia problems of Donald Trump, Google came up with a list of websites that include information regarding the search and related posts, but there wasn’t any AI Overview regarding it, which is common in almost every Google search at present.