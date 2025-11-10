Video Comparing Donald Trump’s Office to Memory Care Unit Goes Viral as Dementia Rumors Resurface

A viral Instagram video has thrown gasoline on the ever-burning fire of Donald Trump’s health speculations. Posted by @epistemiccrisis, the clip features a physical therapist claiming the president may be showing visible signs of dementia. The video has racked up nearly 150,000 likes and almost two million views. The poster introduces himself as a “home health physical therapist with a doctorate and fourteen years of experience treating geriatric patients just like the president.”

He then analyzes an image from Donald Trump’s workspace as he zeroes in on what appears to be a sign taped to the wall. “This looks just like the signs I would see in a memory care unit,” he explains. These facilities are designed for Alzheimer’s or dementia patients.

“This sign is up here so the president does not forget where his office is because he probably has dementia.”

The therapist claims he found a similar “door label” for dementia patients on Etsy, so it was likely taped up to help the president orient himself within the White House and its Oval Office, among other places.

In the comment section, one user wrote, “Ten bucks says they told him it was an IQ test to spare his fragile ego.” Another joked, “Did they use a home printer and tape it to the wall?” Others were less amused. “Oh boy, 5-7 months has been updated to 4-6 months,” one follower noted as they referenced the previous rumor that Trump has roughly four to six months left in the land of the living.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @epistemiccrisis

The therapist also speculated that Trump’s medical visits to Walter Reed (including two “annual” physicals with MRI scans) were part of monitoring a degenerative condition. He added that he suspects Trump’s publicized trip to the roof of the West Wing earlier this year (where he was seen inspecting ballroom construction) could have been a ‘wandering’ incident, which is common among dementia patients. “Why are you on the roof of the West Wing when construction is in the East Wing?” he asked.

That claim was met with both laughter and outrage. “He’s always built buildings,” wrote one commenter defending Trump, suggesting his team give him familiar tasks to keep him engaged. Another summed up the exhaustion of following the endless Donald Trump health discourse: “My heart has been broken about 32 times already. It’s my version of evangelicals waiting for the rapture.”

Donald Trump’s health has been the subject of speculation after he boasted about a cognitive test. The physical therapist’s video adds to the long-running conversation, suggesting that what Trump framed as an IQ test might have been a dementia screening.

He said, “[Trump] admitted to taking dementia assessments, and (…) believing that they’re somehow measuring his IQ.”

Critics argue that diagnosing a public figure from afar is unethical without firsthand medical data. Still, the virality of the clip shows how easily such analyses capture the public imagination. The viral clip has reignited a familiar question: will Donald Trump’s health allow him to finish his second term?