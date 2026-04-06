Donald Trump’s Bizarre Reply to a Kid Calling Him “The Best President”

As Donald Trump opened the gates of the South Lawn on Monday for the White House Easter Egg Roll, he was seen interacting with little guests. During his chat with the kids attending the event, one of them walked up to Trump and called him the “Best President.”

A video from Donald Trump’s interaction with the kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll was shared by the official White House Rapid Response account on X. A kid told him, “Donald Trump, you’re the best President.” To this, Trump replied, “Thank you, honey, I agree.”

Seen at the White House Easter Egg Roll: “Donald Trump, you’re the best President!” pic.twitter.com/JOfYTGa6Tg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

Netizens were quick to respond to the Donald Trump video. “And he agrees…LOL,” an X user commented. Another netizen referred to it as “Clearly staged.” A third one wrote, “When the Easter Egg Roll doubles as a political rally…” Similar thoughts echoed in yet another remark seen in the comments section that read, “He was telling kids about the auto pen and talking about fake news. He has no idea how to talk to children. He’s a complete embarrassment.”

About the autopen comment, while signing autographs for the kids attending the event, Donald Trump said with a hint of humor, “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay.”

.@POTUS: “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay.” “Biden would use the autopen… he was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? AN AUTOPEN!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iH0g2E5T5B — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

He then took a jab at former President Joe Biden, educating the kids on what an autopen is. “Biden would use the Autopen… he was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An Autopen! And he’d have the Autopen sign for him. He would take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with the Autopen, and hand it back. Not too good, right? I’m not going to do that,” Donald Trump told the kids at the aforementioned event.

The White House event on Monday began with an oopsie moment of sorts. As Donald and Melania Trump greeted the crowd from the White House balcony, he appeared to search for the First Lady, who stood right next to him.

“Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our First Lady. What do you think of our first lady? She’s a movie star. I don’t know, do we call her first lady or movie star?” Donald Trump said with Melania Trump and an Easter Bunny by his side.

Trump: Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady? She’s a movie star. I don’t know, do we call her first lady or movie star? pic.twitter.com/K4YESHGLTw — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

Besides the autopen, Donald Trump also told the kids at the Easter Egg Roll that Melania Trump is actually a “movie star.” He told the kids in attendance, “She came here from Hollywood to be here. You know who she is? She’s a movie star from Hollywood to be here with mostly egg farmers.” Earlier this year, Melania featured in a documentary that she co-produced with Amazon.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the event, a reporter confronted Donald Trump about his Truth Social post loaded with expletives, threatening Iran, shared over the weekend. “Why did you use such vulgar language in that Truth Social post?” the reporter asked. Dismissing the backlash, the President told the journalist, “Only to make my point. I think you’ve heard it before.”