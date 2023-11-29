Donald Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial is getting more complex as the 2024 presidential elections are fast approaching. The former president has urged the appeals court to pause the gag order on him in the case's new development. His lawyers are saying although the threats against the judge and the clerk were "vile," Trump has a constitutional right to defend himself.

The Republican front-runner has had several aggressive episodes in the Manhattan courtroom, including his heated debates with prosecutors, calling names to Judge Arthur Engoron and N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James, and leaving the courtroom mid-proceedings. Considering these, lawyers at the A.G.'s office asked the court to put the gag order "back in place," per CNN.

However, Trump's attorneys are defending his right. In a filing on Monday, November 27, 2023, his lawyers wrote, "At base, the disturbing behavior engaged in by anonymous, third-party actors towards the judge and Principal Law Clerk publicly presiding over an extremely polarizing and high-profile trial merits appropriate security measures."

"However, it does not justify the wholesale abrogation of Petitioners' First Amendment rights in a proceeding of immense stakes to Petitioners, which has been compromised by the introduction of partisan bias on the bench," the lawyers continued. They claimed that his right to criticize and call out the bias is "essential" to maintaining public confidence in the trial.

Although his lawyers have argued on the Republican candidate's right to free speech, the gag order came about after hundreds of harassing messages against Engoron and a law clerk that were publicly shown. Engoron's clerk has received 20-30 calls per day to her cell phone and 30-50 messages daily on social media platforms and two personal email addresses.

The stakes for Trump are all the more high because he's the leading GOP in the 2024 presidential race, and to build his identity as an American leader, he needs to speak fearlessly. However, the gag order imposed on him prevents the former president from calling out the judge or any other court staff in the courtroom.

The 77-year-old saw the light when an appellate judge lifted the gag order temporarily in early November, which Engoron placed in October, citing concerns over Trump's constitutional right to free speech. However, it was reported the Republican candidate and his team violated the order within an hour of the pause, per The New York Times.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, posted an attack on Allison Greenfield, the clerk, calling her a "Democrat Operative." Right after Miller, around 7 p.m., Trump himself violated the lifted gag order and accused Greenfield of being "politically biased" and "out of control" on his Truth Social Platform.

Greenfield has been co-judging the civil fraud trial with Engoron, and due to this, she has been facing constant scrutiny and threats from Trump and his team. According to Court Officer Captain Charles Hollon, "She has been subjected to, daily, harassing, disparaging comments and antisemitic tropes."

"The threats against Justice Engoron and Ms. Greenfield are considered to be serious and credible and not hypothetical or speculative," said Hollon. According to them, Greenfield receives 20 to 30 calls and 30 to 50 social media messages, per the New York Post.

Amid all this, Trump's lawyer, Christopher M. Kise, praised the pause, "Fortunately, the Constitution and the First Amendment protect everyone, including President Trump." However, lawyers for the judge have demanded to put the gag order again following threats against Engoron and his legal team.

