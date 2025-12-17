Trump Worried Congress Is Becoming Antisemitic, Blasts AOC And Ilhan Omar

Donald Trump has voiced growing concern that Congress is drifting toward antisemitism, warning that hostility toward Jewish Americans and Israel is becoming increasingly normalized within the halls of government. Speaking during a Hanukkah celebration attended by Jewish leaders, lawmakers and supporters, Donald Trump framed the issue as both a moral failing and a dangerous political trend that he said must be confronted directly.

The president said he has been alarmed by antisemitic rhetoric and actions coming from some members of Congress that he believes cross the line from political disagreement into open antisemitism. Trump emphasized that criticism of Israeli policy should never be used as a cover for hatred toward Jewish people, stressing that recent incidents have left many Jewish Americans feeling targeted, unsafe and abandoned by leaders who should be defending them.

Donald Trump complains that Congress is becoming too antisemitic. Screw Israel. President Trump is out of touch.pic.twitter.com/sKK945Qieq — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) December 17, 2025

Donald Trump used the Hanukkah gathering to reaffirm his long-standing support for the Jewish community, reminding attendees of his record on Israel and antisemitism. Trump referenced actions taken during his presidency that were widely praised by Jewish organizations, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and aggressively confronting antisemitism on college campuses.

“This hatred has no place in Congress, no place in our country, and no place anywhere,” Trump said, according to attendees. He added that the rise in antisemitic language and protests following the Israel-Hamas war has revealed what he described as a troubling willingness among some politicians to excuse or minimize hatred when it aligns with their political agenda.

Donald Trump also warned that Jewish Americans are increasingly being used as political pawns, saying lawmakers who refuse to condemn antisemitism outright are sending a dangerous signal. Trump urged Congress to take a firm stand against antisemitism regardless of party affiliation, calling it a test of basic decency rather than ideology.

The remarks come as antisemitic incidents across the United States have surged to record levels, according to advocacy groups. Jewish institutions, synagogues and schools have reported increased threats, vandalism and harassment, while Jewish students have described hostile environments on college campuses. Trump said these developments make it even more critical for national leaders to speak clearly and forcefully.

Donald Trump’s comments resonated deeply among Jewish Americans who feel increasingly isolated in political discourse. Several attendees noted that Trump has consistently spoken out against antisemitism while others have remained silent or offered vague condemnations.

M. Levin: “This is our first jewish president” Trump: “It’s true. That’s true” 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/2qMjqyADDK — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) December 17, 2025

“You have to be very careful. You have a Congress in particular, which is becoming antisemitic. You have AOC plus three; you have those people. Ilhan Omar, she hates Jewish people. And you have to be very careful, because there’s been a big change,” Trump maintained.

The president closed his remarks by urging unity and vigilance, saying the Jewish community should never feel alone in America. He pledged that combating antisemitism would remain a priority, framing it as part of a broader commitment to religious freedom, national security and moral leadership.

As debates over Israel, free speech and political activism continue to roil Congress, the warning by President Donald Trump has cut through the political noise, forcing a long-overdue national reckoning with rising antisemitism and placing the issue squarely at the center of the country’s moral and political debate.