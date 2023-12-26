Donald Trump posted 'one hell of a Christmas wish' for his opponents on his preferred social media platform this year. The 77-year-old attacked his rivals—Joe Biden, Jack Smith, and others—and wished 'they rot in hell' on Monday, December 25, 2023. His holiday message came ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, reported The Hill.

The former President ranted on Truth Social, "Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden's ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic, who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against 'TRUMP' and 'MAGA.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Special counsel Smith is a frequent target of Trump due to his connection with the 2020 election interference case and the January 6 capitol riots. The Republican front-runner's social media 'wish' also came after the Supreme Court declined to accept Smith's request to speed up arguments vis-a-vis whether Trump has any presidential immunity in the 2020 election case, as per the aforementioned report.

Because of course today is like any other day to trump, he makes it about himself. pic.twitter.com/knF1m7rZ2Z — lilly (@linacantalupa) December 26, 2023

"Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and 'sick' as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA," concluding, "MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

JUST IN: The 45th President of the United States and leading 2024 presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), wishes you and your family a Merry Christmas. He says that by this time next year, America will be on its way to becoming great again. WATCH pic.twitter.com/a0JULwaFhA — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 24, 2023

So far, the chances of Trump winning the GOP and the presidential race are bright as he continues to dominate poll results. He has a 54% lead in the Decision Desk HQ and The Hill survey. The GOP favorite is face-to-face with President Biden despite juggling four criminal trials with 91 felony charges.

Amid the ongoing election campaigns, Trump's team is pushing hard to delay his trials and even trying to dismiss them. For instance, his team recently requested an appeals court to throw out the 2020 election case, citing the former President is immune from prosecution because he was making presidential decisions.

Christmas messages:



BIDEN: "May you find peace in this silent night. And warmth from those surrounding you."



TRUMP: “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL."



MAGAts: Democrats are taking the Christ out of Christmas! — Covie (@covie_93) December 26, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are next in line in the Republican nominee race. In the first week of December, Haley surpassed DeSantis by leading in her home state (South Carolina) and New Hampshire by a sizeable margin, per ABC News.

Donald Trump’s Christmas message. Further proof that this deranged and dangerous man shouldn't be anywhere near the White House https://t.co/O0ee1wcnIL — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 26, 2023

As for Trump's hate-filled post, this isn't new for the former President. He's infamous for his aggressive speeches where he corners his enemies. Previously, he called his opponents 'vermin' during a Veterans Day speech, receiving a massive backlash for his words, per The Washington Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 11th Hour (@11thhourmsnbc)

Trump said, "We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections. They'll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream."

